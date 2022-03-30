Memories of Mudkip at the center of Pokemon GO Community Day Classic

Hailing from Pokemon's third generation, Mudkip will be getting plenty of attention in Pokemon GO's Community Day Classic this April.

The Water-type starter Pokemon from the Hoenn region will be in the spotlight for one of two April Community Days. The classic iteration of the event will take place on April 10, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

During this timeframe, Mudkip can be found just about anywhere, and trainers who catch and evolve it will receive plenty of special benefits.

Lucky trainers may even be able to spot a few shiny forms of Mudkip in the wild. This is sure to delight shiny collectors and any trainer that likes the color pink.

Pokemon GO: Full list of benefits during Community Day Classic

A plethora of Mudkip is only the beginning for this Community Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aside from the large number of Mudkip to collect, Pokemon GO trainers will also have plenty of additional benefits to enjoy in this event. These include increases to experience and Stardust, evolution of Swampert with a powerful move, and access to a special research taskline if players purchase a pass for Community Day Classic.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers will find a list of bonus benefits they can expect to receive during Mudkip's Community Day Classic:

3x experience points gained for every single caught Pokemon.

Lure modules and incense active during the event will last for a total of three hours, long enough to enjoy the entire Pokemon GO event without needing a refresh.

A new "photobomb" Pokemon will appear for trainers while taking pictures. Be sure to take a few snaps and see what pops up!

Trainers who purchase a Community Day Classic Pass for $1 will be able to enjoy a Mudkip-centric special research story to bring even more rewards their way.

A Community Day bundle will be available via Pokemon GO's in-game shop for the cost of 850 Pokecoins. Inside, players can receive 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, an Elite Fast TM, and a Remote Raid Pass.

In addition to the paid bundle, trainers will have access to a free shop bundle that provides 30 Ultra Balls during the event.

Trainers who rack up candies for Mudkip and manage to evolve it all the way to Swampert will receive a Swampert with the powerful Water-type Charge Move Hydro Cannon. This move deals 80 damage in trainer battles and 90 damage in gyms and raids, making it an improved form of the beloved Hydro Pump. This isn't an easy Charge Move to get a hold of in Pokemon GO, especially not on a powerful Water/Ground-type Pokemon like Swampert.

This upcoming event is also called Mudkip Community Day 2022.

