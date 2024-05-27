Mega Rayquaza set to return in Pokemon GO Shared Skies

Season of Shared Skies is set to host Mega Rayquaza's Pokemon GO return. The powerful variant debuted in August 2023 as part of the GO Fest that year. Its absence has been felt by those who were unable to secure a mega evolved version or didn't participate to earn enough Mega Rayquaza energy.

Shared Skies is set to begin on Saturday, June 1, 2024, and continue until Tuesday, September 3, 2024. While the schedule was revealed with a short clip on X, the upcoming season's name and its GBL move updates were revealed during the 2024 Pokemon Los Angeles Regional Championships.

Pokemon GO Shared Skies to see Mega Rayquaza return

Mega Rayquaza is coming (Image via Pokemon GO)

The short Shared Skies teaser on X showcased a variety of pocket monsters, including Ultra Beasts, Lunala, and, finally, Mega Rayquaza. The Mega Dragon- and Flying-type Legendary Pokemon appeared in a green flash onto the screen and soared about as the clip ended.

Rayquaza mega evolution requires 400 Mega Rayquaza energy. This was available from the special raids, Field Research, and Special Research during GO Fest 2023. Those who have mega evolved the Pokemon at least once can also earn mega energy from walking with it as a buddy. Unlike other Pokemon that can undergo mega evolution, Rayquaza needs to be taught Dragon Ascent with the help of a Meteorite.

When Niantic revealed Shared Skies' Community Day dates, the devs also mentioned a few dates for other events. One of these was Saturday, June 29, 2024, marked as Raid Day. This can turn out to be a Mega Rayquaza Raid Day.

Nevertheless, this is merely a speculation and one will have to wait till Niantic officially confirms when the Legendary Pokemon returns in the upcoming season.