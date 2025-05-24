Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic: Date, time, event bonuses, featured attack, and more

Machop is the featured Pokemon in this month's Pokemon GO Community Day Classic event. The Superpower Pokemon will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during the event. There are event bonuses, a featured attack, and plenty more for trainers to enjoy.

We have jotted down all the available information regarding the event below.

Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic event guide

Date, time, and event bonuses

The Machop Community Day Classic takes place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

Earn 3x Catch Stardust during the event.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Featured attack

If you evolve a Machop to Machoke and then further to Machamp from the start of the Community Day Classic till May 31, 2025, at 10 pm local time, you will get a Machamp with Charged Attack Payback.

Payback has 110 power in Trainer Battles and 95 power in gyms and raids.

Machop Community Day Classic Research

Event-themed free Field Research tasks and Special Background Timed Research will be available for trainers to pick up. The Community Day Special Research will cost US$1.99 and provide rewards like Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and Machop encounters with Seasonal Special Background.

As we gear up for the upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2025 celebrations, plenty of other events are set to reflect the festivities. Summer 2025 events like Serene Retreat, Instrumental Wonders, and Phantom Ruins were announced earlier this week. The legendary giants are also set to return just before GO Fest 2025 Global with the Ancients Recovered event.

