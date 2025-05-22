Pokemon GO: How to get Machop Community Day Classic ticket for free

Pokemon GO players can get a free Machop Community Day Classic ticket just before the event hits. In order to do so, players will have to coordinate with each other to receive gift tickets to the event. The Machop Community Day Classic ticket includes premium in-game items like Rare Candies, a Premium Battle Pass, a Charged TM, and encounters with Machop with a special background.

Ad

This article will explain how you can get a Machop Community Day Classic ticket for free. Machop's Community Day Classic will be on May 24, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

How to get a Machop Community Day Classic ticket for free in Pokemon GO

Machop Community Day Classic (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

With the Gigantamax Machamp Day coming on May 25th, right after Machop Community Day Classic, players will surely be interested in a few extra Machop Candy to optimize their Gigantamax Machamp caught after battling. So getting the ticket will help majorly help them.

Ad

Trending

The first thing players need to do is access the Pokemon GO store and tap on the option to purchase the Machop Community Day Classic ticket (tapping on the option will not cost you). Scroll to the bottom until you see the Gift option, which is labeled "Free." You will then be taken to your Friends List, from which you can tap on a Friend and send it to them.

To receive the ticket yourself, you will need a friend to find you on their Friend List and then send the ticket to you. Players can only receive a single ticket through gifts, so only one of your friends can send you a Machop Community Day Classic ticket. You will also need to accept the research during the time the event is active in Pokemon GO.

Ad

A player can send out 20 of these tickets until the event arrives. So, with a little coordination and community spirit, everyone should be able to participate in the upcoming Machop Community Day with a few extra in-game bonuses.

Also read: Pokemon GO Road Trip details announced, community majorly disappointed after massive hype

Check out our other related Pokemon GO guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨