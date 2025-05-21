Pokemon GO Road Trip details announced, community majorly disappointed after massive hype

The Pokemon GO Road Trip details have just been announced. As per user u/Cinder_Quill on Reddit, it involves the presence of a branded Pokemon GO truck for photo opportunities, as well as special zones for trainer battles, spin-to-win giveaways, and community challenges. Players may even have a chance to meet and interact with notable and local Trainers, as well as Community Ambassadors.

Original poster u/Cinder_Quill seemed disappointed at the supposed lack of gameplay bonuses for players, making it relatively lackluster for those traveling to any of the locations. This comes as a disappointment, owing to the sheer amount of hype the event had garnered. Certain influencers were given Keys to the event, which was subsequently hyped on social media.

Players were extremely disappointed in the reveal of what the Pokemon GO Road Trip events would involve, especially after several Community Ambassadors had Keys sent to them. As pointed out by user u/Nlegan:

"Is this really the reason a bunch of Community Ambassadors got random keys sent to them?"

User u/InsaneNutter appeared disappointed upon hearing the details, especially since it was in Manchester. However, without any new or region-locked Pokemon, it didn't seem worth it to them, especially since it would be during the middle of the week. They commented:

"I was potentially interested in the Manchester one, however it looks to be in the middle of the week. Doesn't seem like its worth taking the day off work and getting a train to Manchester from what's been announced so far. Maybe if a regional Pokemon is available it will be more tempting. My first Kangaskhan and Unown came from an event in Manchester back in 2017."

Redditor u/FSEImo435 summed up most people's disappointment at the Pokemon GO Road Trip event details being revealed.

Comment byu/Cinder_Quill from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

Meanwhile, u/Razzspoons noted that since they lived in Manchester, where the event would first arrive, they would get a first-hand account of what was happening in Pokemon GO Road Trip for once.

"Guess I'm the beta tester for once LOL"

What is the Pokemon GO Road Trip event?

Pokemon GO Road Trip 2025 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In 2025, there will be a real-world tour across several European cities, where players will get a chance to interact with each other and some well-established trainers. As per official channels, most of the activities will take place around the real-life event, but gamers living in the cities will get some incentives during the day the tour hits their country as well.

