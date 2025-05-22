Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic takes place on May 24, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time. Most features of this event will end at this time, but you will be able to evolve Machoke to get Machamp that knows Payback until 10 pm local time on May 31, 2025.

The Machop Community Day Classic is a strategically placed event and is important for both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE enthusiasts. This article discusses why.

Is the Machop Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO worth playing?

Machop Community Day Classic is crucial for the following reasons:

For PvE players its the perfect opportunity to grind out the Candy and Candy XL required to power up and unlock moves on their Gigantamax Machamp, which releases on May 25, 2025.

PvP players can spend the event hunting for a high-rank IV of Machop, which can be useful in the Great League and Ultra League. While Shadow Machamp is way better, the regular version can also be quite useful.

While the Community Day move isn't a necessity for Machamp in Pokemon GO, it can be a worth the effort to get a variant with this move. Check out our Payback Machamp analysis.

Best IVs to look for in Machop Community Day Classic

10 best IV spreads for Machamp for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 18.5 1500 0 14 11 100.000% 134.4 99.4 125 1670539 2 18.5 1500 0 11 15 99.838% 134.4 97.6 127 1667835 3 18.5 1497 0 15 9 99.773% 134.4 99.9 124 1666754 4 18.5 1498 0 12 13 99.635% 134.4 98.2 126 1664436 5 18.5 1499 1 14 9 99.624% 135.0 99.4 124 1664256 6 18 1499 4 15 14 99.534% 134.8 98.6 125 1662747 7 18.5 1500 1 11 13 99.475% 135.0 97.6 126 1661774 8 18.5 1499 0 13 12 99.422% 134.4 98.8 125 1660883 9 18.5 1495 0 13 11 99.422% 134.4 98.8 125 1660883 10 18.5 1500 1 15 8 99.392% 135.0 99.9 123 1660377

Also read: Single Strike Urshifu vs Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO

10 best IV spreads for Machamp for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 31 2497 0 15 14 100.000% 172.6 128.3 163 3612385 2 31.5 2499 0 14 12 99.625% 173.3 128.1 162 3598836 3 30.5 2493 1 15 15 99.605% 172.6 127.8 163 3598100 4 31.5 2500 0 15 11 99.582% 173.3 128.8 161 3597295 5 30.5 2496 2 14 15 99.454% 173.3 127.1 163 3592645 6 31 2496 0 14 15 99.425% 172.6 127.6 163 3591625 7 31 2490 0 14 14 99.425% 172.6 127.6 163 3591625 8 30.5 2498 2 15 14 99.415% 173.3 127.8 162 3591243 9 31.5 2500 1 15 9 99.387% 174.0 128.8 160 3590229 10 31 2491 0 15 13 99.387% 172.6 128.3 162 3590224

10 best IV spreads for Machamp for the Master League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 51 3496 15 15 15 100.000% 296 210.4 147.0 187 5789112 2 51 3482 14 15 15 99.598% 296 209.6 147.0 187 5765863 3 51 3488 15 15 14 99.465% 296 210.4 147.0 186 5758154 4 51 3486 15 14 15 99.425% 296 210.4 146.2 187 5755841 5 51 3468 13 15 15 99.197% 296 208.7 147.0 187 5742613 6 51 3474 14 15 14 99.066% 296 209.6 147.0 186 5735029 7 51 3472 14 14 15 99.026% 296 209.6 146.2 187 5732726 8 51 3481 15 15 13 98.930% 296 210.4 147.0 185 5727196 9 51 3473 15 15 12 98.930% 296 210.4 147.0 185 5727196 10 51 3478 15 14 14 98.894% 296 210.4 146.2 186 5725061

100% IV Machop to look for during Pokemon GO May Community Day Classic in 2025

Here are the perfect IV versions of Machop you can encounter during this event:

Level Max CP 1 18 CP 2 56 CP 3 95 CP 4 133 CP 5 172 CP 6 211 CP 7 249 CP 8 288 CP 9 326 CP 10 365 CP 11 401 CP 12 438 CP 13 474 CP 14 511 CP 15 (Research) 548 CP 16 584 CP 17 621 CP 18 657 CP 19 694 CP 20 730 CP 21 767 CP 22 803 CP 23 840 CP 24 876 CP 25 913 CP 26 949 CP 27 986 CP 28 1022 CP 29 1059 CP 30 (Wild without weather boost) 1096 CP 31 1114 CP 32 1132 CP 33 1150 CP 34 1169 CP 35 (Wild when Cloudy weather) 1187 CP

The event will also feature a Special Research story that you can get for free.

