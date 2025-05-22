  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 22, 2025 11:50 GMT
Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic
Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic takes place on May 24, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time. Most features of this event will end at this time, but you will be able to evolve Machoke to get Machamp that knows Payback until 10 pm local time on May 31, 2025.

The Machop Community Day Classic is a strategically placed event and is important for both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE enthusiasts. This article discusses why.

Is the Machop Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO worth playing?

Machop Community Day Classic is crucial for the following reasons:

  • For PvE players its the perfect opportunity to grind out the Candy and Candy XL required to power up and unlock moves on their Gigantamax Machamp, which releases on May 25, 2025.
  • PvP players can spend the event hunting for a high-rank IV of Machop, which can be useful in the Great League and Ultra League. While Shadow Machamp is way better, the regular version can also be quite useful.
While the Community Day move isn't a necessity for Machamp in Pokemon GO, it can be a worth the effort to get a variant with this move. Check out our Payback Machamp analysis.

Best IVs to look for in Machop Community Day Classic

10 best IV spreads for Machamp for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
118.5150001411100.000%134.499.41251670539
218.515000111599.838%134.497.61271667835
318.51497015999.773%134.499.91241666754
418.514980121399.635%134.498.21261664436
518.51499114999.624%135.099.41241664256
61814994151499.534%134.898.61251662747
718.515001111399.475%135.097.61261661774
818.514990131299.422%134.498.81251660883
918.514950131199.422%134.498.81251660883
1018.51500115899.392%135.099.91231660377
Single Strike Urshifu vs Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO

10 best IV spreads for Machamp for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
131249701514100.000%172.6128.31633612385
231.524990141299.625%173.3128.11623598836
330.524931151599.605%172.6127.81633598100
431.525000151199.582%173.3128.81613597295
530.524962141599.454%173.3127.11633592645
63124960141599.425%172.6127.61633591625
73124900141499.425%172.6127.61633591625
830.524982151499.415%173.3127.81623591243
931.52500115999.387%174.0128.81603590229
103124910151399.387%172.6128.31623590224
10 best IV spreads for Machamp for the Master League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
1513496151515100.000%296210.4147.01875789112
251348214151599.598%296209.6147.01875765863
351348815151499.465%296210.4147.01865758154
451348615141599.425%296210.4146.21875755841
551346813151599.197%296208.7147.01875742613
651347414151499.066%296209.6147.01865735029
751347214141599.026%296209.6146.21875732726
851348115151398.930%296210.4147.01855727196
951347315151298.930%296210.4147.01855727196
1051347815141498.894%296210.4146.21865725061
100% IV Machop to look for during Pokemon GO May Community Day Classic in 2025

Here are the perfect IV versions of Machop you can encounter during this event:

LevelMax CP
118 CP
256 CP
395 CP
4133 CP
5172 CP
6211 CP
7249 CP
8288 CP
9326 CP
10365 CP
11401 CP
12438 CP
13474 CP
14511 CP
15 (Research)548 CP
16584 CP
17621 CP
18657 CP
19694 CP
20730 CP
21767 CP
22803 CP
23840 CP
24876 CP
25913 CP
26949 CP
27986 CP
281022 CP
291059 CP
30 (Wild without weather boost)1096 CP
311114 CP
321132 CP
331150 CP
341169 CP
35 (Wild when Cloudy weather)1187 CP
The event will also feature a Special Research story that you can get for free.

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Edited by Abhipsito Das
