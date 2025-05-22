Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic takes place on May 24, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time. Most features of this event will end at this time, but you will be able to evolve Machoke to get Machamp that knows Payback until 10 pm local time on May 31, 2025.
The Machop Community Day Classic is a strategically placed event and is important for both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE enthusiasts. This article discusses why.
Is the Machop Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO worth playing?
Machop Community Day Classic is crucial for the following reasons:
- For PvE players its the perfect opportunity to grind out the Candy and Candy XL required to power up and unlock moves on their Gigantamax Machamp, which releases on May 25, 2025.
- PvP players can spend the event hunting for a high-rank IV of Machop, which can be useful in the Great League and Ultra League. While Shadow Machamp is way better, the regular version can also be quite useful.
While the Community Day move isn't a necessity for Machamp in Pokemon GO, it can be a worth the effort to get a variant with this move. Check out our Payback Machamp analysis.
Best IVs to look for in Machop Community Day Classic
10 best IV spreads for Machamp for the Great League
10 best IV spreads for Machamp for the Ultra League
10 best IV spreads for Machamp for the Master League
100% IV Machop to look for during Pokemon GO May Community Day Classic in 2025
Here are the perfect IV versions of Machop you can encounter during this event:
The event will also feature a Special Research story that you can get for free.
In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.
