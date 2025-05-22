Is Machamp with Payback good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Machamp with Payback in Pokemon GO was introduced during the January Community Day event in 2021. It has returned multiple times since then, with the latest opportunity to get this legacy move being the Machop Community Day Classic on May 24, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Ad

Payback is a Dark-type Charged Attack in Pokemon GO. In PvE arenas, it deals 95 damage over a two-second cooldown period. In Trainer battles, it deals 110 damage for 60 energy.

This article provides insight into the viability of using Machamp with Payback in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Is Machamp with Payback worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

While there is a case to be made for Payback Machamp in the Great League and Ultra League, it is by no means a necessity. Alongside Karate Chop and Cross Chop, Stone Edge should be the go-to coverage in most cases.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Payback covers for Machamp's Psychic weakness and threatens super-effective damage against Ghosts that double resist its Fighting-type moves. On the other hand, Stone Edge deals with Machamp's Flying-weakness while being able to hit Psychics and Ghosts for heavy neutral damage. Despite having a worse damage-to-energy ratio, Stone Edge performs better in all even-shielded scenarios.

Is Machamp with Payback worth using in Pokemon GO Gyms and raids?

Payback Machamp has no PvE utility other than taking players by surprise while defending Gyms for you. You will never use Machamp as a Dark-type attacker, and therefore, you will not require the coverage that Payback provides.

Ad

How to get Payback Machamp in Pokemon GO

To get Machamp with Payback in Pokemon GO, you must evolve Machoke between 2 pm local time on May 24 and 10 pm local time on May 31, 2025. This will cost you 100 Candy.

Also read: Single Strike Urshifu vs Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO

If you miss this opportunity, the December 2025 Community Day will bring back a chance to get Payback Machamp. Outside of these, you can get Machamp that knows Payback anytime using an Elite Charged TM.

Ad

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨