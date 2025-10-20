Pokemon GO server status (October 20, 2025): Is Pokemon GO down?

Pokemon GO server is currently live on October 20, 2025, at the time of writing, although sporadic reports are still coming in citing login issues. The problem stems from issues with Amazon Web Services earlier today that have also impacted Roblox, Fortnite, Clash of Clans, and more.

Pokemon GO server is currently operational (October 20, 2025)

At the time of writing, I have been able to log into Pokemon GO multiple times without a hiccup. Downdetector has reported a spike in user reports starting roughly three hours ago and lasting for a couple of hours. There has not been any official tweet regarding the issue on Pokemon GO or Niantic Support official channels on X. Given that this is a server-side issue, affected users will have to wait for it to be fixed.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The Amazon Web Services troubles were officially listed on the AWS Health Dashboard. The latest update notes:

"We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services. We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered. We continue to work towards full resolution and will provide updates as we have more information to share."

As already mentioned before in the article, the issues are not affecting all users. There is no player-side fix to rectify the situation.

Pokemon Legends Z-A has finally launched (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO is currently enjoying the commemoration of the launch of Pokemon Legends Z-A in a celebration event. Frequent Mega Raids, a branching Timed Research, and featured attacks are available for trainers to enjoy. The Halloween 2025 celebrations are due to start soon after.

