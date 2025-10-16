Chikorita vs Tepig vs Totodile: Which path should you choose in the Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research?

A branching Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research will require you to make the Chikorita vs Tepig vs Totodile choice. The quest will be available from 10 am local time on Thursday, October 16, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Monday, October 20, 2025. You must complete the challenges and collect the rewards before that.This article covers the Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research tasks and rewards and tells you why you should choose the Totodile path.Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research tasks and rewardsRight off the bat, you must choose: Chikorita vs Tepig vs Totodile.Choose ChikoritaPart 1Explore 1 km - Chikorita Candy ×25Reward: Chikorita encounterPart 2Power up Grass-type Pokemon 20 times - Chikorita Candy ×50Use 25,000 Stardust - Chikorita Candy ×50Rewards: 6,000 XP and Poke Ball x10Part 3Evolve a Bayleef - Razz Berry ×3Earn 12 hearts with your buddy - Pinap Berry ×3Rewards: Poffin x1 and Chikorita Candy XL x12Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier listChoose Totodile Part 1Explore 1 km - Totodile Candy ×25Reward: Totodile encounterPart 2Power up Water-type Pokemon 20 times - Totodile Candy ×50Use 25,000 Stardust - Totodile Candy ×50Rewards: 6,000 XP and Poke Ball x10Part 3Evolve a Croconaw- Razz Berry ×3Earn 12 hearts with your buddy - Pinap Berry ×3Rewards: Poffin x1 and Totodile Candy XL x12Also read: Pokemon GO shiny oddsChoose TepigPart 1Explore 1 km - Tepig Candy ×25Reward: Tepig encounterPart 2Power up Fire-type Pokemon 20 times - Tepig Candy ×50Use 25,000 Stardust - Tepig Candy ×50Rewards: 6,000 XP and Poke Ball x10Part 3Evolve a Pignite- Razz Berry ×3Earn 12 hearts with your buddy - Pinap Berry ×3Rewards: Poffin x1 and Tepig Candy XL x12Why you should choose the Totodile path in the Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed ResearchTotodile evolves into Feraligatr, which is the most overall useful creature compared to Meganium and Emboar, when it comes to PvP and PvE battles in the mobile game. Therefore, choosing its path in the Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research makes the most sense.Also read: Pokemon GO level 80 journeyFeraligatr is the only Legends Z-A starter that has utility in Pokemon GO. Therefore, getting 125 Candy and 12 XL for it for free is a great opportunity. Moreover, you will also find Totodile spawns in the wild using Incense.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts