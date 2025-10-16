  • home icon
  • Chikorita vs Tepig vs Totodile: Which path should you choose in the Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 16, 2025 16:56 GMT
Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research
Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Celebration Event Timed Research (Image via TPC)

A branching Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research will require you to make the Chikorita vs Tepig vs Totodile choice. The quest will be available from 10 am local time on Thursday, October 16, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Monday, October 20, 2025. You must complete the challenges and collect the rewards before that.

This article covers the Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research tasks and rewards and tells you why you should choose the Totodile path.

Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research tasks and rewards

Right off the bat, you must choose: Chikorita vs Tepig vs Totodile.

Choose Chikorita

Part 1

  • Explore 1 km - Chikorita Candy ×25
  • Reward: Chikorita encounter

Part 2

  • Power up Grass-type Pokemon 20 times - Chikorita Candy ×50
  • Use 25,000 Stardust - Chikorita Candy ×50
  • Rewards: 6,000 XP and Poke Ball x10

Part 3

  • Evolve a Bayleef - Razz Berry ×3
  • Earn 12 hearts with your buddy - Pinap Berry ×3
  • Rewards: Poffin x1 and Chikorita Candy XL x12

Choose Totodile

Part 1

  • Explore 1 km - Totodile Candy ×25
  • Reward: Totodile encounter

Part 2

  • Power up Water-type Pokemon 20 times - Totodile Candy ×50
  • Use 25,000 Stardust - Totodile Candy ×50
  • Rewards: 6,000 XP and Poke Ball x10

Part 3

  • Evolve a Croconaw- Razz Berry ×3
  • Earn 12 hearts with your buddy - Pinap Berry ×3
  • Rewards: Poffin x1 and Totodile Candy XL x12

Choose Tepig

Part 1

  • Explore 1 km - Tepig Candy ×25
  • Reward: Tepig encounter

Part 2

  • Power up Fire-type Pokemon 20 times - Tepig Candy ×50
  • Use 25,000 Stardust - Tepig Candy ×50
  • Rewards: 6,000 XP and Poke Ball x10

Part 3

  • Evolve a Pignite- Razz Berry ×3
  • Earn 12 hearts with your buddy - Pinap Berry ×3
  • Rewards: Poffin x1 and Tepig Candy XL x12

Why you should choose the Totodile path in the Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research

Totodile evolves into Feraligatr, which is the most overall useful creature compared to Meganium and Emboar, when it comes to PvP and PvE battles in the mobile game. Therefore, choosing its path in the Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Timed Research makes the most sense.

Feraligatr is the only Legends Z-A starter that has utility in Pokemon GO. Therefore, getting 125 Candy and 12 XL for it for free is a great opportunity. Moreover, you will also find Totodile spawns in the wild using Incense.

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

bell-icon Manage notifications