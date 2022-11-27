Pokemon GO Ultra Beast Arrival Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

The highly anticipated Pokemon GO event is finally here. The Ultra Beast Arrival event spawns the fearsome Ultra Beasts into the world of Pokemon GO via raids. These monsters were first introduced in the mainline Sun & Moon games as creatures from another world. Now, they seem to have made their way to raids in that players can participate.

As is the norm, this event also introduces a host of new objectives that can be completed to earn unique rewards, including a chance to catch these rare monsters. Since the event only lasts one day, i.e., November 27, 2022, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time, players might want to clear a spot in their schedule to go Ultra Beast hunting.

All Timed Research Tasks available for the ongoing Ultra Beasts Arrival event for Pokemon GO

Research Tasks are a set of objectives that can be completed to earn rewards. Completing the following tasks will allow players to encounter the associated Ultra Beast:

Win 1 raid: Nihilego

Win 2 raids: Xurkitree

Win 3 raids: Pheromosa

Win 4 raids: Buzzwole

Win 5 raids: Guzzlord

Win 6 raids: Kartana

Win 7 raids: Celesteela

Players will earn 570 XP and 570 Stardust for this Timed Research.

Raid battles are scenarios where a super-powerful Pokemon takes over a Gym. As such, trainers must come together and fight the boss. Winning the raid will grant participants an opportunity to catch the boss. These raids are tiered, from 1 being the easiest to 5 being the hardest. The Ultra Beast Arrival raids will be 5 stars, so players must take their strongest Pokemon into battle.

The Ultra Beast raids also seem to have been distributed by region. Here are the creatures that will appear in raids in each region:

Asia-Pacific: Niheligo, Xurkitree, Guzzlord

Americas: Niheligo, Buzzwole, Guzzlord

Europe: Niheligo, Pheromosa, Guzzlord

Northern Hemisphere: Kartana

Southern Hemisphere: Celesteela

There are also specific bonuses active during this event:

Ultra Beasts appear more frequently in raids.

Defeating an Ultra Beast in the raid will spawn more and new wild Pokemon around the Gym hosting that raid. The wild monsters include Absol, Dedenne, Frillish, Gulpin, Machoke, Magmar, Mincinno, and Scythe. Also, note that there is a higher chance of shiny Mincinno appearing as a Group Bonus.

Players will be awarded 1.25x XP for winning the Ultra Beast raid battles.

Players stand a greater chance to receive Rare Candy XL. Note that this is valid only for in-person raids and not remotely. So players must be physically present at the raid venue to earn it.

Players can get up to five additional free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event. Additionally, this bonus will be valid for up to two hours thereon.

Also note that Timed Research Encounter Ultra Beasts will average around 1,500 CP (some a little higher, others a bit lower). So be ready for your beast balls and prepare to face a threat while the event lasts.

