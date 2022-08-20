Every Pokémon World Championships 2022 Timed Research task and reward in Pokémon GO

The arrival of the Pokémon GO 2022 World Championships brings players a brand new Timed Research quest to complete. The event is based on a real-life PvP tournament, which is why a lot of PvP-centric Pokémon will spawn in the wild. Taking place in London from August 18 to 23, the 2022 Pokémon World Championship has a special event with different bonuses, a Pikachu encounter, and Raid Bosses.

The latest Pokémon World Championships Timed Research quest also rewards players with a rare chance to get Elite Fast TMs and Elite Charged TMs.

Pokémon GO World Championships 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards

To complete this Timed Research quest, players will need to battle the various trainer NPCs that appear at random PokéStops all over the Pokémon 2022 World Championships event. Somewhat similar to Team Rocket combatants, players will be confronted by these trainers while exploring the local area. The players' rewards for battling them are as follows:

Battle 1 Challenger: 10 Poké Balls

Battle 2 Challengers: 1 Fast TM

Battle 3 Challengers: 10 Great Balls

Battle 4 Challengers: 1 Charged TM

Battle 5 Challengers: 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Pikachu (World Championships 2022 outfit) encounter, 1 Elite Fast TM, 1 Elite Charged TM

The rewards are earned after completing all the tasks. The reward of potentially capturing Pikachu might sound quite tempting to some costume collectors. However, for players aiming to compete in the Pokémon GO Battle League, the Elite Fast and Charged TMs will be of great value.

Pokémon found during the Pokémon GO World Championships 2022

Many Pokémon in the wilderness of the Pokémon GO World Championships 2022 event tend to evolve into powerful Pokémon in the GO Battle League.

Pokémon like Machop, Swablu, Nidoran♀, Mankey, Croagunk, Mudkip, Sableye, Meditite, Galarian Stunfisk, Spheal, Scraggy, and Dewpider are commonly found lurking in the wild.

Also, Pokémon like Magikarp, Gastly, Bulbasaur, Rhyhorn, Chikorita, Beldum, Galarian Fletchling, and Zigzagoon can be encountered while completing the Field Research tasks in the Pokémon GO World Championships 2022. The more Pokémon that players catch, the more Candy they get to evolve and power them up.

Scraggy, Galarian Farfetch’d, Barboach, Marill, Timburr, and World Championships 2022 Pikachu are some of the Pokémon that will appear in the One-Star Raids. Lickitung, Primeape, and Skarmory will appear in the Three-Star Raids. The Five-Star Raids will feature Pokémon like Zamazenta and Zacian, while the Mega Raid will have Mega Slowbro lurking around.

Pokémon to evolve during the Pokémon GO World Championships 2022 for a featured attack

Rhydon can evolve into Rhyperior to get Rock Wrecker as the Charged Attack

Fletchinder can evolve into Talonflame to get Incinerate as the Fast Attack

Haunter can evolve into Gengar to get Shadow Punch as the Charged Attack

Metang can evolve into Metagross to get Meteor Mash as the Charged Attack

Magikarp can evolve into Gyarados to get Aqua Tail as the Charged Attack

Choosing the best attacks is as important as picking the right Pokémon for the right battle. Therefore, the list above might help players to evolve their Pokémon and learn Charged or Fast Attacks without needing an Elite TM.

