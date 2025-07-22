  • home icon
Pokemon Presents July 2025 start time and countdown

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jul 22, 2025 08:38 GMT
Pokemon Presents July 2025 details (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon Presents July 2025 details (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon Presents July 2025 takes place on July 22, 2025. The event will run for roughly half an hour and shed light on ongoing Pokemon projects that The Pokemon Company is working on. The spotlight is likely to be on Pokemon Legends Z-A, but we surely will hear about new TCG Pocket packs, GO announcements, and more.

So, when does the upcoming Pokemon Presents start and where can you watch it? Let's find out.

Pokemon Presents July 2025: When does it start and where to watch?

Pokemon Presents July 2025 will start on July 22, 2025, at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST / 6.30 pm IST. The stream will run for 24 minutes. The accompanying countdown should help you keep a tab on when the event starts:

You can catch the Pokemon Presents July 2025 live on the official Pokemon Youtube channel. Co-streaming is also allowed with certain rules and restrictions.

What to expect from Pokemon Presents July 2025

We expect to hear more about the following Pokemon projects:

Given that the upcoming Pokemon Presents' runtime is longer than the previous few, it will likely be packed with quite a few eventful announcements.

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

