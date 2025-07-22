Pokemon Presents July 2025 start time and countdown

Pokemon Presents July 2025 takes place on July 22, 2025. The event will run for roughly half an hour and shed light on ongoing Pokemon projects that The Pokemon Company is working on. The spotlight is likely to be on Pokemon Legends Z-A, but we surely will hear about new TCG Pocket packs, GO announcements, and more.So, when does the upcoming Pokemon Presents start and where can you watch it? Let's find out.Also Read: Pokemon Presents leaks suggest GO Paradox debut, new TCG Pocket set, and morePokemon Presents July 2025: When does it start and where to watch?Pokemon Presents July 2025 will start on July 22, 2025, at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST / 6.30 pm IST. The stream will run for 24 minutes. The accompanying countdown should help you keep a tab on when the event starts:You can catch the Pokemon Presents July 2025 live on the official Pokemon Youtube channel. Co-streaming is also allowed with certain rules and restrictions. What to expect from Pokemon Presents July 2025We expect to hear more about the following Pokemon projects:Pokemon Legends Z-APokemon UnitePokemon GOPokemon TCG PocketPokemon ChampionsGiven that the upcoming Pokemon Presents' runtime is longer than the previous few, it will likely be packed with quite a few eventful announcements. Also Read: 5 things we would love to see in Pokemon Presents July 2025