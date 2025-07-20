Pokemon Presents July 2025 runtime confirmed

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that the upcoming July 2025 Pokemon Presents broadcast will be 24 minutes long, making it the longest since August 2023. As the hype builds for July 22, this newest presentation will be the fourth-longest Pokemon Presents ever, and fans can't wait to find out what surprises are in store. With big titles coming up and new hardware available, speculation runs high.Runtime for Pokemon Presents July 2025 confirmed Interestingly, fans were again able to break down the runtime in advance, thanks to most devices' built-in screen-reading or narration tools. While a recent announcement on the Japanese Pokemon website said the video was only going live an hour prior to the event, the Korean YouTube channel surprisingly leaked the placeholder in advance, definitively stating 24 minutes.Also read: 5 things we would love to see in Pokemon Presents July 2025Presents July 2025: Legends Z-A might be their primary focusLegends Z-A officially announced box art (Image via TPC)This upcoming event is bound to shed more light on Legends Z-A, scheduled for release in a little over two months. The previous trailer of the game had left its followers wondering more about Mega Evolution’s return. Players have not seen new Megas since 2014's Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.The title has prevously confirmed that Legends Z-A will have new Megas; there is a fervent wish among fans for new visual treats such as Mega Milotic, Mega Flygon, or even Mega Chandelure.Also read: Presents leaks suggest GO Paradox debut, new TCG Pocket set, and morePresents July 2025: Champions might be the next big thingChampions as revealed last Presents (Image via TPC)Champions, which was first showcased during the presentation in February, is expected to show up with some updates in the upcoming presentation. Since the February reveal, nothing new has been said, so this July broadcast could be a fitting moment for more information. Fans anticipate gameplay reveals, information on team-building mechanics, and potentially even a release date — maybe as soon as late July or early August. With Gamescom 2025 and the Pokemon World Championships on their horizon, this could be the final opportunity to preview the game ahead of major events.Also read: Champions could be the title fans have been waiting for, will be available on Android and iOSPresents July 2025: speculations about TCG, GO and other games Mega Gardevoir's card coming soon to TCG (Image via TPC)Lastly, the Trading Card Game could play an even larger part than normal. The Mega Evolution expansion is coming in just weeks' time, and many of its cards remain unconfirmed, implying they might connect to surprises from the announcement.GO might have a reported debut of Paradox creatures, expanding the mobile game’s roster.Meanwhile, TCG Pocket has an upcoming set reveal and could wrap the show with new material, trade change highlights and microtransaction updates.Every indication is that this is an event filled with substance in games, hardware, and cards — a 24-minute worth of information spread across various games.Also read: GO 9th Anniversary post teases major Gen IX debuts