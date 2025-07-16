5 things we would love to see in Pokemon Presents July 2025

The Pokemon Company is preparing to reveal its next announcement during this month's upcoming Pokemon Presents showcase, set to take place on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 6 am PDT on its official YouTube channel. As usual, fans are keen to know what lies in store, from announcing new games and gameplay reveals to thrilling additions in various existing titles. With anticipation building steadily, here are five things we'd like to see in the upcoming presentation.

Pokemon Presents July 2025: Things that fans would love to see announced

1) Paradox creatures debuting in Pokemon GO

GO's ninth anniversary poster (Image via TPC)

GO is celebrating its ninth anniversary, and in theme, revealed a poster last week that might have quietly hinted at one of its biggest additions yet — the introduction of Paradox creatures.

Amid the celebratory artwork of fireworks, streamers, and some trainers, fans noticed two of the most prominent figures from Generation IX’s Paradox category: Great Tusk and Iron Treads. Their surprise inclusion in the artwork suggests their potential entry into the game.

Paradox creatures have become one of the hallmark elements of Gen IX, giving a creative spin to future and past-themed Pokemon. Although GO has not officially announced their inclusion, this would add an interesting layer, combining the core lore of Scarlet and Violet with the mobile game. Their introduction may also bring about new mechanics or raid types.

2) More licenses to Pokemon Unite

Unite's fourth anniversary (Image via TPC)

As Unite marks its fourth birthday, it's keeping its audience interested with regular updates and new playable character releases every 5 to 6 weeks. This month is no different, with Latios being added to the lineup on July 18, then Latias on July 21.

But ahead of that, the roadmap is still not disclosed, and fans are itching for clues as to what's in store next.

peculation is swirling around which license might join the battle next. A Speedster such as Sceptile or an All-Rounder brawler like Infernape are high in demand. As Unite keeps pushing its strategy and quick gameplay, adding new licenses can keep the ball rolling and fresh.

3) New Pokemon TCG Pocket Expansion

TCG Pocket players could expect a new pack expansion reveal (Image via TPC)

TCG Pocket has been receiving a warm reception thanks to consistent content drops and beautifully illustrated expansions. The recent mini-set, Eevee Grove (A3b), is believed to be the final expansion of the Celestial Guardians series (A3). If the established release pattern continues, we’re now on the cusp of a major A4 expansion.

Every core expansion in the past has been theme-based on a particular generation: A1 was about Gen 1, A2 about Gen 4, and A3 about Gen 7, but with sprinkles of cards from other regions. This has generated lots of speculation regarding what generation A4 could focus on.

Fans are divided between nostalgic favorites such as Gen 2 or Gen 3, or modern picks such as Gen 8 and Gen 9. A full reveal or teaser of this new expansion would be a delight for collectors and non-collectors alike — and a natural fit for Pokemon Presents to feature.

4) Pokemon Champions gameplay reveal

Champions as seen in the initial announcment (Image via TPC)

One of the most exciting reveals earlier this year was that of Pokemon Champions, a battle-focused game that will come out on both Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. This upcoming game moves away from the standard formula — no Gym badges, no story arcs — and instead concentrates solely on battles, building a competitive, streamlined experience for those who love the franchise's core gameplay.

Champions’ first reveal, during Pokemon Day 2025, was a big hype-starter. Nevertheless, no gameplay footage or system breakdowns were revealed at that time. With months now having passed, this July presentation seems right to provide more insight into what the fans can expect.

Information regarding battle structures, team building, or progression system would serve to cement further interest and keep things hype as development progresses.

5) New Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Evolutions as revealed in the upcoming Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Legends Z-A is set to be the franchise's next big single-player adventure, set in the Kalos region. Taking place in the center of Lumiose City during a massive urban renovation, the game is promising exploration, narrative, and innovation. But the most anticipated feature so far? The return of Mega Evolutions — a battle gimmick most loved by the community.

Though it's already been confirmed that Mega Evolution returns, so far the teasers have only revealed previously released existing Mega forms. What’s truly stirring fan curiosity is new Mega Evolutions that will debut in this game. With the title being live October 16 onwards, now would be the perfect time to reveal some new Mega designs to get things started.

Whether it's granting fan-favorites such as Flygon or Milotic their much-needed Megas, or hitting us with completely surprising choices, this reveal is poised to become the spotlight of the upcoming Pokemon Presents July 2025.

