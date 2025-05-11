Pawmi Community Day Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pawmi Community Day Special Research is available to trainers for US$2.00 (or similar pricing tier in the player's local currency). The event takes place on May 11, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Trainers can also complete this Community Day's Special Background Timed Research till next Sunday.
We have gathered all the available details below.
Also Read: Pokemon GO May Community Day (ft. Pawmi) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
How to complete Pawmi Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO
The associated tasks and rewards are:
Pawmi & You: Pawmi Community Day - Step 1 of 3
- Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
- Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Pawmi Candy
- Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
- Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 750x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Pawmi & You: Pawmi Community Day - Step 2 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
- Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Pawmi & You: Pawmi Community Day - Step 3 of 3
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Pawmo encounter
- Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
- Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Pawmi Candy XL
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
- Earn 15000 XP - Pawmot encounter
- Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
Also Read: Is Pawmot with Brick Break good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
How to complete Pawmi Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards to complete Pawmi Community Day Special Background Timed Research are:
Step 1 of 1
- Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
- Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Pawmi encounter
- Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
- Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Pawmi encounter
- Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
- Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 5000x Stardust
The Community Day Special Background Timed Research must be completed by Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 10 pm local time.
Check out other guides on Pawmi Community Day:
- Is the Pawmi Community Day Special Research worth buying in Pokemon GO?
- Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨