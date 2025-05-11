Pawmi Community Day Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pawmi Community Day Special Research is available to trainers for US$2.00 (or similar pricing tier in the player's local currency). The event takes place on May 11, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Trainers can also complete this Community Day's Special Background Timed Research till next Sunday.

We have gathered all the available details below.

How to complete Pawmi Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO

The associated tasks and rewards are:

Pawmi & You: Pawmi Community Day - Step 1 of 3

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Pawmi encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Incubator

Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Pawmi Candy

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 750x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Pawmi & You: Pawmi Community Day - Step 2 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter

Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Pawmi & You: Pawmi Community Day - Step 3 of 3

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Pawmo encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy - 1x Rocket Radar

Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Pawmi Candy XL

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM

Earn 15000 XP - Pawmot encounter

Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

How to complete Pawmi Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards to complete Pawmi Community Day Special Background Timed Research are:

Step 1 of 1

Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP

Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Pawmi encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust

Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Pawmi encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP

Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 5000x Stardust

The Community Day Special Background Timed Research must be completed by Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

