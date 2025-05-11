  • home icon
Pawmi Community Day Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified May 11, 2025 11:42 GMT
Pawmi Community Day Special Research (Image via Scopely)
Pawmi Community Day Special Research (Image via Scopely)

Pawmi Community Day Special Research is available to trainers for US$2.00 (or similar pricing tier in the player's local currency). The event takes place on May 11, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Trainers can also complete this Community Day's Special Background Timed Research till next Sunday.

We have gathered all the available details below.

How to complete Pawmi Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO

The associated tasks and rewards are:

Pawmi & You: Pawmi Community Day - Step 1 of 3

  • Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
  • Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Pawmi Candy
  • Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 750x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Pawmi & You: Pawmi Community Day - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - Pawmi encounter
  • Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Pawmi & You: Pawmi Community Day - Step 3 of 3

  • Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Pawmo encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Pawmi Candy XL
  • Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 15000 XP - Pawmot encounter
  • Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
How to complete Pawmi Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards to complete Pawmi Community Day Special Background Timed Research are:

Step 1 of 1

  • Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
  • Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Pawmi encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
  • Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Pawmi encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
  • Rewards: Pawmi encounter, 5000x Stardust
The Community Day Special Background Timed Research must be completed by Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

