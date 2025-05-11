Pokemon GO May Community Day (ft. Pawmi) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO May Community Day is set to take place on May 11, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time. The highlight of the event is Pawmi, the Pikachu clone from Generation IX. This creature will get its shiny debut on this day, and players will experience several bonuses, including some that will last for a week.
This article highlights the bonuses and features of the May Community Day in Pokemon GO. Read on to find out about Pawmi's shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.
May Community Day in Pokemon GO features Pawmi and many exciting bonuses
Features
Wild encounters
- Pawmi [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]
Featured attack
Evolving Pawmo after the event starts and before 10 pm local time on May 18, 2025, will give you Pawmot that knows Brick Break, a move that has the following stats:
- Trainer Battles: 40 power and debuffs the target's Defense by one stage.
- Gyms and raids: 40 power
Bonuses
- Limited-time Evolution requirement: you can evolve Pawmo into Pawmot after exploring 1 km with Pawmo as your buddy. This will stay active until 10 pm local time on May 18, 2025.
- 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.
- 2× Candy for catching Pokémon.
- 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.
- One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day.
- Trades will require 50% less Stardust.
The last two bonuses will be in play from 2 - 10 pm local time on May 11, 2025.
Other than this, there will be Pokemon GO May Community Day-themed Field Research, a paid Special Research, and a free Timed Research quests available. The latter two will give you encounters with Pawmi with the Might and Mastery background when completed.
Best tips and tricks for Pawmi Community Day in Pokemon GO
Do the following things to make the most out of the event:
Get together with friends
Community Days are most fun when you play with friends. Moreover, the higher the number of people with you, the greater the number of spawns, increasing your chances of finding shinies and hundos. If you check-in to a local community event, you will be eligible to receive Pokémon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research for the May Community Day.
Mega Evolve an Electric-type
The event already gives you additional Candy for catching Pokemon. Having a Level 3 Mega like Primal Kyogre, Mega Ampharos, or Mega Manectric will give you even more.
Keep hatching Eggs
The 1/4 Egg hatching distance is a big boon, especially if you are trying to clear out the pesky 10 and 12 km Eggs from your inventory.
Get Pawmot with the exclusive attack
While Brick Break Pawmot has limited usage right now, it might improve in the future. Get one during 2025's May Community Day in Pokemon GO, so you don't have to expend an Elite Charged TM later.
Shiny odds and hundo CP on Pawmi Community Day
Shiny odds
There is a boosted 1-in-25 or 4% chance of finding Shiny Pawmi during the Community Day from the wild and Research.
Hundo CP
You'll know you've found Pawmi with 100% IVs when it has the following numbers:
