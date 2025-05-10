Is Pawmot with Brick Break good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Pawmot with Brick Break makes its debut in Pokemon GO as part of the Pawmi Community Day event on May 11, 2025. It will be available by evolving Pawmo during the event and up to a week afterwards.

Ad

Brick Break is a Fighting-type Charged Attack in Pokemon GO. In PvP battles, it inflicts 40 damage for 40 energy and is guaranteed to lower the target's Defense by one stage. In PvE, it deals 40 damage over 1.5 seconds, bringing its DPS to 26.67.

However, does Pawmot benefit from the addition of Brick Break to its moveset? This article explores these potentials.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Is Pawmot with Brick Break worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

At the outset, do not use Pawmot with or without its legacy move if you prioritize your elo. There are plenty of better Electric-types to use in the game. Coming to Brick Break, this move improves Pawmot's performance in shielded scenarios in the Great League. However, adding Brick Break instead of Close Combat hampers the critter's closing potential — the only role where it can perform at all.

Ad

Also read: How to solo or duo Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles

In the Ultra League, Pawmot with Brick Break performs worse than the double-nuke variant in 1-1 shield scenarios. With two shields active on both sides, the creature sees a slight improvement — nothing to write home about. Its performance in battles without shields falls without the double nuke setup.

Is Pawmot with Brick Break worth using in Pokemon GO Gyms and raid battles?

Brick Break has one of the lowest DPS stats among Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO. Considering Pawmot has access to Close Combat, which loses its rebuffing effect in PvE battles, there's no use running anything else on Pawmot in PvE battles.

Ad

Given the critter's frail build and many weaknesses, it's best to keep Pawmot away from Gym defending duties. It can, however, help you clear out Gyms, so you can put your own Pokemon there.

How to get Brick Break Pawmot in Pokemon GO

To get Pawmot with Brick Break, you must evolve Pawmo between 2 pm local time on May 11 and 10 pm local time on May 18, 2025. If you miss this window, you must wait for the 2025 or 2026 December Community Days.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: How to get Kingambit in Pokemon GO?

Alternatively, you can spend an Elite Charged TM to teach Pawmot Brick Break — but it's ill-advised if you care for your resources.

In other news, here are the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨