How to solo or duo Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles

Pokemon GO trainers wishing to fight Dynamax Suicune Max Battles with only one or two players should know that the feat is possible. The creature will appear in 5-star Max Battles from 6 am to 9 pm local time on May 10 and 11, 2025. Suicune is known for its impressive bulk, so the task will not be easy. However, it can be done.

This article mentions the counters you need and the strategy you must follow to solo or duo Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles.

Best counters and strategy to solo or duo Dynamax Suicune Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Solo guide

The best strategy to solo Dynamax Suicune uses the following Pokemon and has the following conditions:

Suicune's moveset: Water Pulse (Multi-target) and Ice Beam (Single-target)

Max Mushroom required

Four Glove Helpers

Attacker: Level 51 Giganatmax Venusaur with Vine Whip + Solar Beam and Petal Blizzard + G-Max Vine Lash Level 3

Tanks: 2x Level 40 Lapras with Water Gun + Level 3 Max Spirit

Here's the strategy you must follow:

Lead with Venusaur and keep attacking with super-effective Vine Whips.

Whenever you see Suicune prepare an attack, switch into Lapras. This applies to both single- and multi-target moves.

Use only Venusaur during the Dynamax Stage for the maximum damage output.

Keep repeating this process until the Power Spot boss faints.

Following this strategy will allow you to solo defeat Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles.

Duo guide

To take down Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO with only two trainers, you need the following teams and conditions:

Team 1

Tanks: 2x Level 40 Blissey with Pound + Level 3 Max Spirit

Attacker: 1x Giganatmax Venusaur with Vine Whip + G-Max Vine Lash Level 3 or 1x Giganatmax Toxtricity with Spark + G-Max Stun Shock Level 3

Team 2

Tanks: 2x Level 40 Lapras with Water Gun + Level 3 Max Guard and Level 3 Max Spirit

Attacker: 1x Giganatmax Venusaur with Vine Whip + G-Max Vine Lash Level 3 or 1x Giganatmax Toxtricity with Spark + G-Max Stun Shock Level 3

Conditions

Suicune's moveset: Water Pulse (Multi-target) and Ice Beam (Single-target)

Max Mushroom NOT required

required 3 - 4 Glove Helpers

Duo-ing 5-star Suicune Max Battles can be more of an ordeal, especially if you don't want to spend money behind Max Mushrooms. Here's the strategy you should follow:

Start the battle with Blissey and Lapras. During the first few Dynamax phases, the Blissey user switches into the Max Attacker. The Lapras user sticks with it and uses Max Guard to attack the targeted attacks, which it resists, to itself.

For the subsequent turns, the Blissey user alternates between using Max Attack with G-Max Venusaur or G-Max Toxtricity and healing Blissey using Max Spirit. The Lapras user only attacks the Power Spot boss.

Keep repeating this cycle until the Power Spot boss faints.

Note that this is not an exhaustive list of strategies to solo or duo Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles. Let us know in the comments if you come up with a different strategy that works for you.

