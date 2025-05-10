  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 10, 2025 21:15 GMT
Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day guide
Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day takes place on May 11, 2025. The event runs from 2 - 5 pm local time. However, a week-long bonus Timed Research and the ability to teach Pawmot Brick Break for free will apply. Pawmi also gets its shiny release on this date.

Ad

Speaking from a strictly utilitarian perspective, Pawmi Community Day is not that useful. This article breaks down the PvP and PvE connotations of this event on the featured Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

Is the Pawmi Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing?

Pawmi Community Day is worth playing for all purposes other than using Pawmot. The creature gets its shiny release on this date, and the chances of finding one are also massively boosted. However, if you are only interested in the event from a PvP or PvE perspective, there's not much to find here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: 6 exclusive moves Pawmot deserved for May Community Day

Ad

The 1/4 Egg hatching distance is also a nice bonus to look for during the event. You can use this to get rid of old 12 or 10 km Eggs in your inventory.

Check out our deep dive into the viability of using Brick Break Pawmot in Pokemon GO.

Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Pawmot for the Great League

Ad
#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
121149721515100.000%143.295.41141559450
221.514990141199.971%143.796.01131559001
32114993141599.784%143.894.81141556075
421.515000111599.771%143.794.11151555885
521.514960111499.771%143.794.11151555885
621.515001131199.754%144.395.31131555619
721.514990151099.726%143.796.61121555173
821.51495015999.726%143.796.61121555173
92114911151599.573%142.695.41141552785
102115004131599.562%144.494.21141552614
Ad

Also read: How to solo or duo Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles

10 best IV spreads for Pawmot for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
140.5249001515100.000%10183.9123.61483366712
241.524970121599.989%30185.0122.01493366340
34124980141599.986%20184.5123.21483366227
441.524990131499.967%30185.0122.81483365602
54124990151499.951%20184.5124.01473365053
64124920151399.951%20184.5124.01473365053
74224990121399.940%40185.6122.41483364703
841.525000141399.936%30185.0123.61473364568
940.524931141599.787%10184.7122.81483359549
104125001131599.769%20185.3122.41483358925
Ad

Also read: How to get Kingambit in Pokemon GO?

100% IV Pawmi to look for during Pokemon GO May Community Day in 2025

Ad

Here are all the hundo Pawmi CPs you may encounter during the event:

Level100% CP
19 CP
228 CP
347 CP
466 CP
585 CP
6105 CP
7124 CP
8143 CP
9162 CP
10181 CP
11200 CP
12218 CP
13236 CP
14254 CP
15 (Research)272 CP
16290 CP
17309 CP
18327 CP
19345 CP
20363 CP
21381 CP
22400 CP
23418 CP
24436 CP
25454 CP
26472 CP
27490 CP
28509 CP
29527 CP
30 (Wild without weather boost)545 CP
31554 CP
32563 CP
33572 CP
34581 CP
35 (Wild, Riany weather)590 CP
Ad

Additionally, Pawmo and Pawmot having perfect IVs from the Community Day Special Research will have 556 and 1,129 CP, respectively.

In other news, here are the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications