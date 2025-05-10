Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day takes place on May 11, 2025. The event runs from 2 - 5 pm local time. However, a week-long bonus Timed Research and the ability to teach Pawmot Brick Break for free will apply. Pawmi also gets its shiny release on this date.
Speaking from a strictly utilitarian perspective, Pawmi Community Day is not that useful. This article breaks down the PvP and PvE connotations of this event on the featured Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO.
Is the Pawmi Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing?
Pawmi Community Day is worth playing for all purposes other than using Pawmot. The creature gets its shiny release on this date, and the chances of finding one are also massively boosted. However, if you are only interested in the event from a PvP or PvE perspective, there's not much to find here.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Also read: 6 exclusive moves Pawmot deserved for May Community Day
The 1/4 Egg hatching distance is also a nice bonus to look for during the event. You can use this to get rid of old 12 or 10 km Eggs in your inventory.
Check out our deep dive into the viability of using Brick Break Pawmot in Pokemon GO.
Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day
10 best IV spreads for Pawmot for the Great League
Also read: How to solo or duo Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles
10 best IV spreads for Pawmot for the Ultra League
Also read: How to get Kingambit in Pokemon GO?
100% IV Pawmi to look for during Pokemon GO May Community Day in 2025
Here are all the hundo Pawmi CPs you may encounter during the event:
Additionally, Pawmo and Pawmot having perfect IVs from the Community Day Special Research will have 556 and 1,129 CP, respectively.
In other news, here are the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨