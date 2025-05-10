Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day takes place on May 11, 2025. The event runs from 2 - 5 pm local time. However, a week-long bonus Timed Research and the ability to teach Pawmot Brick Break for free will apply. Pawmi also gets its shiny release on this date.

Speaking from a strictly utilitarian perspective, Pawmi Community Day is not that useful. This article breaks down the PvP and PvE connotations of this event on the featured Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO.

Is the Pawmi Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing?

Pawmi Community Day is worth playing for all purposes other than using Pawmot. The creature gets its shiny release on this date, and the chances of finding one are also massively boosted. However, if you are only interested in the event from a PvP or PvE perspective, there's not much to find here.

The 1/4 Egg hatching distance is also a nice bonus to look for during the event. You can use this to get rid of old 12 or 10 km Eggs in your inventory.

Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Pawmot for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 21 1497 2 15 15 100.000% 143.2 95.4 114 1559450 2 21.5 1499 0 14 11 99.971% 143.7 96.0 113 1559001 3 21 1499 3 14 15 99.784% 143.8 94.8 114 1556075 4 21.5 1500 0 11 15 99.771% 143.7 94.1 115 1555885 5 21.5 1496 0 11 14 99.771% 143.7 94.1 115 1555885 6 21.5 1500 1 13 11 99.754% 144.3 95.3 113 1555619 7 21.5 1499 0 15 10 99.726% 143.7 96.6 112 1555173 8 21.5 1495 0 15 9 99.726% 143.7 96.6 112 1555173 9 21 1491 1 15 15 99.573% 142.6 95.4 114 1552785 10 21 1500 4 13 15 99.562% 144.4 94.2 114 1552614

10 best IV spreads for Pawmot for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 40.5 2490 0 15 15 100.000% 10 183.9 123.6 148 3366712 2 41.5 2497 0 12 15 99.989% 30 185.0 122.0 149 3366340 3 41 2498 0 14 15 99.986% 20 184.5 123.2 148 3366227 4 41.5 2499 0 13 14 99.967% 30 185.0 122.8 148 3365602 5 41 2499 0 15 14 99.951% 20 184.5 124.0 147 3365053 6 41 2492 0 15 13 99.951% 20 184.5 124.0 147 3365053 7 42 2499 0 12 13 99.940% 40 185.6 122.4 148 3364703 8 41.5 2500 0 14 13 99.936% 30 185.0 123.6 147 3364568 9 40.5 2493 1 14 15 99.787% 10 184.7 122.8 148 3359549 10 41 2500 1 13 15 99.769% 20 185.3 122.4 148 3358925

100% IV Pawmi to look for during Pokemon GO May Community Day in 2025

Here are all the hundo Pawmi CPs you may encounter during the event:

Level 100% CP 1 9 CP 2 28 CP 3 47 CP 4 66 CP 5 85 CP 6 105 CP 7 124 CP 8 143 CP 9 162 CP 10 181 CP 11 200 CP 12 218 CP 13 236 CP 14 254 CP 15 (Research) 272 CP 16 290 CP 17 309 CP 18 327 CP 19 345 CP 20 363 CP 21 381 CP 22 400 CP 23 418 CP 24 436 CP 25 454 CP 26 472 CP 27 490 CP 28 509 CP 29 527 CP 30 (Wild without weather boost) 545 CP 31 554 CP 32 563 CP 33 572 CP 34 581 CP 35 (Wild, Riany weather) 590 CP

Additionally, Pawmo and Pawmot having perfect IVs from the Community Day Special Research will have 556 and 1,129 CP, respectively.

