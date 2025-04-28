Pokemon GO: 6 exclusive moves Pawmot deserves for May Community Day

Pawmi has been teased for Pokemon GO's May 2025 Community Day. This has left fans excited about hunting for one with the best PvP and PvE IVs or a Shiny version. One aspect that has left players in anticipation is the thought of the creature's final evolution, Pawmot, getting a new move. There are plenty of options out there that could help the Gen IX Pikaclone be more viable as a competitive pick.

In this article, we will look at some of the potential exclusive moves that Pawmot could get on May 25, 2025, during Pawmi Community Day.

5 exclusive moves Pawmot deserves for Pokemon GO May Community Day

1) Double Shock

Pawmot using Double Shock in the anime (Image via TPC)

Double Shock is Pawmot's signature move in the mainline games. It is a 120 base power move that can only be used by an Electric-type Pokemon and causes the user to lose its Electric typing after being used.

While the move isn't in Pokemon GO yet, this Community Day is the perfect moment for it to be introduced. As a precedent, Rage Fist for Annihilape did wonders. It is unlikely that the loss of Electric typing is something that will be carried over into the app. Instead, a self-debuff on Attack or Defense is something more likely to happen.

2) Ice Punch

Electivire using Ice Punch in the anime (Image via TPC)

Ice Punch would be excellent coverage for Pawmot. As of now, Pawmot only has access to Electric and Fighting moves in Pokemon GO. Access to an Ice-type move would help in dealing with creatures that Pawmot currently struggles with. This includes Ground- and Flying-types that threaten Pawmot the most. It is also effective against critters like Giratina, who resist both of Pawmot's STAB options.

In Pokemon GO, Ice Punch has 50 base power for 33 energy in Gyms and Raids, while in Trainer Battles, it has 60 base power for 40 energy.

3) Fire Punch

Pansear using Fire Punch in the anime (Image via TPC)

Fire Punch is another coverage option for Pawmot. Pawmot has a hard time against Grass-types like Serperior, Venusaur, and Virizion with its current moveset. Learning Fire Punch will let it hit those checks super effectively to at least make the competition close.

In Pokemon GO, Fire Punch has 50 base power for 33 energy in Gyms and Raids, while in Trainer Battles, it has 60 base power for 40 energy.

4) Grass Knot

Weepinbell using Grass Knot in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pawmot can learn Grass Knot in the mainline games, which is one of the best Grass moves in Pokemon GO. This not only provides useful coverage against Ground-types like Gliscor, Clodsire, and Quagsire.

In Pokemon GO, Grass Knot has 90 base power for 50 energy in Gyms and Raids, which is also the same in Trainer Battles.

5) Thunder Shock

Magneton using Thunder Shocks in the anime (Image via TPC)

Currently, Pawmot does not have a decent Fast Attack. Low Kick is its best option right now, as both Spark (4 power at 6 energy) and Charge Beam (7 power at 14 energy) are not worth running. So this Community Day, it could get a useful Electric-type Fast Attack in the form of Thunder Shock.

This might help it in PvP as well. Thunder Shock is among the best Fast Attacks in the format. With the move's quick energy-generation, Pawmot can push out more Charged Attacks in less time.

6) Upper Hand

Okidogi using Upper Hand in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Pawmot only has one Fighting-type Charged Move at this point, Close Combat. While it is a decent move, players may also want to experiment with other options as well. So, Upper Hand is a great alternative that has recently been added to Pokemon GO as part of the Sparring Partners Event.

In Pokemon GO, Upper Hand has 50 base power for 33 energy in Gyms and Raids, while in Trainer Battles, it has 70 base power for 40 energy. It also has a 30% chance to decrease the opponent's defense by 20%. Compared to Close Combat, which deals 105 damage but decreases the user's defence by 33.3%, Upper Hand might be a safer alternative for a fragile mon like Pawmot.

