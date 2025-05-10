Is the Pawmi Community Day Special Research worth buying in Pokemon GO?

Pawmi Community Day Special Research will be available to all trainers for $1.99 (or equivalent local currency) ahead of and during the event. You can claim the quest once the event starts at 2 pm local time on May 11, 2025. Although the event ends three hours later, this Research story doesn't have a deadline and can be completed at one's own pace.

At the outset, the Pawmi Community Day Special Research is worth purchasing only if you want the guaranteed Pawmi that have Might and Mastery–themed Special Backgrounds. The other bells and whistles attached to the Research are not particularly attractive.

Should you buy the Pawmi Community Day Special Research?

Before giving a verdict, here's a look at everything the story has to offer:

Three encounters with Pawmi that have Might and Mastery–themed Special Backgrounds

Additional encounters with Pawmi

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Encounters with Pawmo and Pawmot, both of which will be shiny eligible.

For just under $2, this is a pretty steep deal, especially since Community Days return every month. After the price of this ticket was increased in January 2025, players reportedly claimed that it had decreased in value.

Who is the Pawmi Community Day Special Research ticket for?

The Pawmie CD ticket is worth purchasing if you want to maximize your shiny encounter rate and hoard some Might and Mastery season backgrounds. There are no other real-life benefits of spending these $2 (or their equivalent).

Who should not buy the Pawmi Community Day Special Research ticket?

Trainers who simply wish to play with their friends and catch Pawmi can avoid this Special Research ticket. All the event bonuses will apply to you anyway.

Pokemon GO Pawmi Community Day bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the May 11 event:

Limited-time Evolution requirement: You can evolve Pawmo into Pawmot after exploring 1 km with Pawmo as your buddy.

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day.

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

