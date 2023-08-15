5 most picked Pokemon at VGC World Championships 2023

Pokemon World Championships 2023 concluded on August 13, 2023, and crowned Shohei Kimura as the winner of the VGC Masters part of the tournament. It was the first time that VGC Regulation D was at play at an official tournament, and a lot of powerful Pocket Monsters from older generations were put into the mix. That is not to say that critters from Generation IX missed out on the limelight, as some of them surely stole the show.

The most picked Pokemon at VGC World Championships 2023 were a mixed bag consisting of old and new critters. Here's a look at five critters with the highest pick rates in the tournament, along with how you can use them in your Scarlet and Violet ranked battles.

What were the most picked Pocket Monsters at the Pokemon VGC World Championships 2023?

5) Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) (36.95%)

Tornadus (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tornadus is a pure Flying-type Pokemon from Generation V. Ever since it was introduced, it has remained a highly picked critter in every generation. The biggest reason behind Tornadus' high pick-rates is its ability, Prankster, as well as access to the speed-boosting Tailwind.

Given how fast-paced the current meta in VGC is, every team wants to employ tactics to outpace the enemy lineup. Thanks to Tornadus' naturally high base speed of 111, combined with Prankster, it can easily set up Tailwind to support its team.

Moreover, it gets access to other impressive support moves such as Taunt, and weather-changing moves such as Rain Dance, Sunny Day, and Snowscape. Lastly, with a high Special Attack of 125, it can do good damage with Bleakwind Storm.

4) Chien Pao (36.75%)

Chien Pao (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chien Pao is a Legendary Pokemon introduced in Generation IX. It is part of the Treasures of Ruin group of Pocket Monsters and is an Ice and Dark-type. Its ability Swords of Ruin cuts the Defense stats of all critters on the battlefield by 25% whenever it makes an entry.

Combine that with Chien Pao's base 120 Attack and 135 Speed, the critter hits fast and hard. Its go-to offensive options include Ice Spinner and Sucker Punch. For coverage, it has Sacred Sword.

Chien Pao provides good coverage for critters like Dragonite, the Forces of Nature creatures, and even applies good neutral damage pressure into Flutter Mane.

3) Iron Hands (44.1%)

Iron Hands (Image via Sportskeeda)

Iron Hands is a Futuristic Paradox Pokemon based on Hariyama. It is an extremely bulky Fighting and Electric-type Pocket Monster with base 154 HP and 108 Defense. The critter can also hit like a truck with 140 Attack.

Iron Hands' elemental typing also leaves it with only three types: Ground, Psychic, and Fairy. This can easily be overcome using a defensive Tera-type like Grass. Iron Hands also has a great regeneration move in Draining Punch.

Other than that, Fake Out is a fantastic option to have on Iron Hands to make the opponent flinch. Other moves that Iron Hands makes the best use of are Wild Charge and Close Combat to deal heavy damage, and Volt Switch to pivot out of sticky situations. It can also learn Heavy Slam to deal with pesky Flutter Manes.

2) Urshifu (42.85%)

Urshifu (Image via Sportskeeda)

Urshifu comes in two forms: Single Strike, which is Fighting and Dark-type, and Rapid Strike, which is Fighting and Water. Both of them have the ability Unseen Fist, which lets them attack through Protect when using physical attacks.

Each form of Urshifu also gets a signature Attack. The Single Strike Urshifu has the Dark-type Attack Wicked Blow, and the Rapid Strike form has the Water-type multi-strike attack, Surging Strikes.

What makes these moves special is that they are always critical hits, which means they overwrite any stat changes that the user or target might have gone through in the battle. Thanks to its signature ability and moves, it dominates Regulation D teams.

1) Flutter Mane (71.7%)

Flutter Mane (Image via Sportskeeda)

Flutter Mane is another Paradox Pokemon. Unlike Iron Hands, it appears to be an ancient relative of Misdreavus. Flutter Mane is a Fairy and Ghost-type, giving it immunity to Fighting, Normal, and Dragon-type attacks.

Ever since Paradox Pokemon were legalized in Regulation B of Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene, it ha reigned supreme with most teams running it. Most lineups run max-Speed, max-Special Attack Flutter Mane to make the most out of this frail but powerful creature.

It can exert excellent offensive pressure with STAB attacks such as Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast, and Shadow Ball. Lately, however, players have been running more supportive Flutter Mane builds with Trick Room and Tera-Water.

Flutter Mane is an extremely versatile creature, and the perfect choice to build your team around based on your playstyle and strategies.