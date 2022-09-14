5 most underrated catches in Pokemon Go

Out of the many fighters to catch and train in Pokemon GO, players have more than enough options to assign to their roster. This long list consists of legendary to mediocre level Pokemon, and players overlook some excellent options somewhere in between this contrast.

Often overlooked because of a few big names, some of these underrated Pokemon, despite their looks, can fight as well as the best fighters. They have competitive bulk stats and are by no means weaker when raised and invested proper time and grinding. More than capable of taking down numerous opponents, here is a list of a few underrated Pokemon on the platform.

These are the most underrated fighters in Pokemon GO

5) Espeon

Exeggutor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Johto region’s Pokemon is one of the most underrated catches on this list. With a combat power of 3583 CP and the best-attacking stats, falling behind the fame of Mewtwo and Alakazam, this Pokemon is a real hidden gem.

With stats like 261 Attack Power, 175 Defense Power, and 163 Stamina, Espeon's best moveset in Pokémon GO is Confusion and Psychic (15.35 DPS). Boosted by Windy Weather, Espeon is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type, but is effective against Fighting and Psychic-type moves.

4) Breloom

Machamp and Lucario might overshadow Breloom, but the Hoenn-originated Pokemon Breloom doesn't fall behind much. This Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon has a max Combat Power of 2971 with 241 Attack Power, 144 Defense Power, and 155 Stamina stats in Pokemon GO.

The best-attacking moveset for Breloom in Pokemon GO is the best combination of Counter and Dynamic Punch (14.58 DPS). Weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type moves, Breloom is boosted by sunny and cloudy weather.

3) Absol

Exeggutor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since there are Dark-types with better stats than Absol, players can easily ignore it as an option. As a popular choice, Weavile and Tyranitar may pack a better punch, but by no means is Absol to be underrated. The only thing players skip this Pokemon is its charge moves, which require a lot of energy.

Initially found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3), Absol has a maximum Combat Power of 2856, with 246 Attack Power, 120 Defense Power, and 163 Stamina stats in Pokemon GO. The best-attacking moveset for Absol is Snarl and Dark Pulse (12.25 DPS). Vulnerable to Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves, it is boosted by Fog weather in battles.

2) Exeggutor

Exeggutor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally from the Kanto region (Gen 1), Exeggutor is a Grass and Psychic-type Pokemon but certainly isn’t the best in both worlds. It has a maximum Combat Power of 3408, with Pokemon GO stats of 233 Attack Power, 149 Defense Power, and 216 Stamina.

Exeggutor's best moveset for offense in Pokemon GO is a combination of Confusion and Psychic (13.87 DPS). Vulnerable to Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, and Poison type moves, it is boosted by sunny and windy weather.

1) Chandelure

Chandelure is the perfect option for trainers who don’t want or can’t invest in Mega Gengar. The damage it inflicts is weaker than legendary status. This Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon has a maximum CP of 3695, with 271 Attack Power, 182 Defense Power, and 155 Stamina stats.

Chandelure's best offensive moveset in Pokemon GO is Fire Spin and Shadow Ball, with an average of 16.90 DPS. Vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, it is boosted by Fog and Sunny weather.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen