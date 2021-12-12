Pokemon GO: All of Clefable's weaknesses and best counters

Formerly a Normal-type Pokemon before the inclusion of Fairy-types, Clefable has been in Pokemon GO since the game's launch in July of 2016.

Now, as a mono Fairy-type Pokemon, Clefable has carved out a small niche in Pokemon GO's PvP due to its typing and surprisingly solid bulk, giving it the ability to take considerable amount of punishment in battle. Its moves have also made it a capable counter against certain opponents in the meta, specifically Giratina in Ultra League.

Furthermore, Clefable's high resistance to Dragon-type moves also make it a decent enough counter against the popular Pokemon type.

Pokemon GO: Top counters to defeat Clefable

Clefable using Moonblast in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, Clefable possesses two elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO and throughout the Pokemon series. It will take super effective damage from Poison and Steel-type moves, meaning trainers aiming to defeat the Fairy Pokemon quickly will want to center on these move types.

If trainers also use Pokemon that match their own types with the move types, they'll also receive a boost to damage thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Even though Clefable only has two weaknesses, there are more than enough Pokemon in Pokemon GO to take advantage of them.

Top counters to beat Clefable

Players can find some top counters to defeat Clefable below:

Beedrill/Mega Beedrill (Poison Jab/Sludge Bomb)

Metagross (Bullet Punch/Meteor Smash)

Venusaur/Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip/Sludge Bomb)

Dialga (Metal Claw/Iron Head)

Genesect (Metal Claw/Magnet Bomb)

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles Form) (Metal Claw/Iron Head)

Excadrill (Metal Claw/Iron Head)

Zamazenta (Hero of Many Battles Form) (Metal Claw/Iron Head)

Roserade (Poison Jab/Sludge Bomb)

Bisharp (Metal Claw/Iron Head)

Victreebell (Acid/Sludge Bomb)

Vileplume (Acid/Sludge Bomb)

Scizor (Bullet Punch/Iron Head)

Toxicroak (Poison Jab/Sludge Bomb)

Galarian Slowbro (Poison Jab/Sludge Bomb)

Scolipede (Poison Jab/Sludge Bomb)

Alolan Muk (Poison Jab/Gunk Shot)

In addition to the listed Pokemon, there are many more that are capable of taking on Clefable as a counter in Pokemon GO. Trainers should experiment with what works best for their battle teams- finding the ideal Pokemon and moves for the job at hand.

Also Read Article Continues below

This can differ somewhat depending on where trainers encounter Clefable. However, sticking to type advantage and efficient moves with good damage and energy generation/cost should be more than enough to take down the Fairy Pokemon despite its outsized stamina.

Edited by Saman