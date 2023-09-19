Pokemon GO: All Generation IX 'mons available till now

Ever since Gen IX titles launched back in November 2022, Pokemon GO trainers have been eagerly waiting to see the Paldean pocket monsters appearing in their beloved AR title. The same has happened gradually, with Gimmighoul and Gholdengo appearing first, followed by a slew of Gen IX pocket monsters in September 2023.
With a handful already in Pokemon, now seems the perfect time to take stock of all Generation IX Pokemon available in-game.
Exploring all Generation IX 'mons available now in Pokemon GO
The available Gen IX Paldean Pokemon in the mobile game are as follows:
With Season of Adventures Abound set to run until December 1 in Pokemon GO, Niantic will surely focus on adding more and more Gen IX pocket monsters to the mix in the upcoming days. We already received the latest leaks hinting that Greavard will make its haunting debut during Halloween.
There are plenty of Gen IX pocket monsters that trainers are eager to see in Pokemon GO and get their hands on. With the developer providing a second Master Ball through the Timed Investigation questline, many may wonder whether they should save the commodity for a Paldean Pokemon. Fret not, as our best Paldea options for Master Ball guide provides players with plenty of options.
All Gen IX Pokemon currently available in the mainline series
Gen IX debuted with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022. Since then, the developer has sporadically added new pocket monsters. The latest Teal Mask DLC and the Kitakami Pokedex also introduced a handful of fresh Gen IX 'mons.
The entire list for currently available Gen IX Pokemon is as follows:
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne [Male & Female]
- Tarountula
- Spidops
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Tandemaus
- Masuhold
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Smoliv
- Doliv
- Arboliva
- Squawkabilly
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Toadscool
- Toedscruel
- Klawf
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Bombirdier
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Flamigo
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Veluza
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri
- Annihilape
- Clodsire
- Farigiraf
- Dudunsparce
- Kingambit
- Great Tusk
- Scream Tail
- Brute Bonnet
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Sandy Shocks
- Iron Treads
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Moth
- Iron Thorns
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
- Wo-Chien
- Chien-Pao
- Ting-Lu
- Chi-Yu
- Roaring Moon
- Iron Valiant
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
- Dipplin
- Poltchageist
- Sinistcha
- Okidogi
- Munkidori
- Fezandipiti
- Ogerpon
It will be interesting to see how Niantic introduces the sub-legendaries, Paradox Pokemon, and other rare Gen IX encounters to Pokemon GO when the time comes.