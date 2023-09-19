Pokemon GO: All Generation IX 'mons available till now

Ever since Gen IX titles launched back in November 2022, Pokemon GO trainers have been eagerly waiting to see the Paldean pocket monsters appearing in their beloved AR title. The same has happened gradually, with Gimmighoul and Gholdengo appearing first, followed by a slew of Gen IX pocket monsters in September 2023.

With a handful already in Pokemon, now seems the perfect time to take stock of all Generation IX Pokemon available in-game.

Exploring all Generation IX 'mons available now in Pokemon GO

The available Gen IX Paldean Pokemon in the mobile game are as follows:

Release Date Pokemon Type Note Shiny Form available February 27, 2023 Gimmighoul Ghost Currently, only its Roaming Form is available through Coin Bag and Golden Lure Module. No February 27, 2023 Gholdengo Steel/Ghost Evolves from Gimmighoul with 999 Gimmighoul coins. No September 5, 2023 Sprigatito Grass Currently available as wild spawns. It was also available as an egg hatch and Field Research encounter during previous events. No September 5, 2023 Floragato Grass Evolves from Sprigatito with 25 Sprigatito Candy. No September 5, 2023 Meowscarada Grass/Dark Evolves from Floragato with 100 Sprigatito Candy. No September 5, 2023 Fuecoco Fire Currently available as wild spawns. Also was available as an egg hatch and Field Research encounter during previous events. No September 5, 2023 Crocalor Fire Evolves from Fuecoco with 25 Fuecoco Candy. No September 5, 2023 Skeledirge Fire/Ghost Evolves from Crocalor with 25 Fuecoco Candy. No September 5, 2023 Quaxly Water Currently available as wild spawns. Also was available as an egg hatch and Field Research encounter during previous events. No September 5, 2023 Quaxwell Water Evolves from Quaxly with 25 Quaxly Candy. No September 5, 2023 Quaquaval Water/Fighting Evolves from Quaxwell with 100 Quaxly Candy. No September 5, 2023 Lechonk Normal Currently available as wild spawns. Also was available as an egg hatch and Field Research encounter during previous events. Yes September 5, 2023 Oinkologne [Male & Female] Normal Evolves from Lechonk with 50 Lechonk Candy. Yes September 10, 2023 Nymble Bug Currently available as wild spawns. No September 10, 2023 Lokix Bug/Dark Evolves from Nymble with 50 Nymble Candy. No September 10, 2023 Pawmi Electric Currently available as wild spawns. No September 10, 2023 Pawmo Electric/Fighting Evolves from Pawmi with 25 Pawmi Candy. No September 10, 2023 Pawmot Electric/Fighting Evolves from Pawmo (walked 25km as a Buddy Pokemon) with 100 Pawmi Candy. No September 10, 2023 Bombirdier Flying/Dark Was available as Tier 3 Raid Boss Yes September 10, 2023 Frigibax Dragon/Ice Currently available as wild spawns. No September 10, 2023 Arctibax Dragon/Ice Evolves from Frigibax with 25 Frigibax Candy No September 10, 2023 Baxcalibur Dragon/Ice Evolves from Arctibax with 100 Frigibax Candy No

With Season of Adventures Abound set to run until December 1 in Pokemon GO, Niantic will surely focus on adding more and more Gen IX pocket monsters to the mix in the upcoming days. We already received the latest leaks hinting that Greavard will make its haunting debut during Halloween.

There are plenty of Gen IX pocket monsters that trainers are eager to see in Pokemon GO and get their hands on. With the developer providing a second Master Ball through the Timed Investigation questline, many may wonder whether they should save the commodity for a Paldean Pokemon. Fret not, as our best Paldea options for Master Ball guide provides players with plenty of options.

All Gen IX Pokemon currently available in the mainline series

Gen IX debuted with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022. Since then, the developer has sporadically added new pocket monsters. The latest Teal Mask DLC and the Kitakami Pokedex also introduced a handful of fresh Gen IX 'mons.

The entire list for currently available Gen IX Pokemon is as follows:

Sprigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk

Oinkologne [Male & Female]

Tarountula

Spidops

Nymble

Lokix

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Tandemaus

Masuhold

Fidough

Dachsbun

Smoliv

Doliv

Arboliva

Squawkabilly

Nacli

Naclstack

Garganacl

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Tadbulb

Bellibolt

Wattrel

Kilowattrel

Maschiff

Mabosstiff

Shroodle

Grafaiai

Bramblin

Brambleghast

Toadscool

Toedscruel

Klawf

Capsakid

Scovillain

Rellor

Rabsca

Flittle

Espathra

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Tinkaton

Wiglett

Wugtrio

Bombirdier

Finizen

Palafin

Varoom

Revavroom

Cyclizar

Orthworm

Glimmet

Glimmora

Greavard

Houndstone

Flamigo

Cetoddle

Cetitan

Veluza

Dondozo

Tatsugiri

Annihilape

Clodsire

Farigiraf

Dudunsparce

Kingambit

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Gimmighoul

Gholdengo

Wo-Chien

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Chi-Yu

Roaring Moon

Iron Valiant

Koraidon

Miraidon

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Dipplin

Poltchageist

Sinistcha

Okidogi

Munkidori

Fezandipiti

Ogerpon

It will be interesting to see how Niantic introduces the sub-legendaries, Paradox Pokemon, and other rare Gen IX encounters to Pokemon GO when the time comes.