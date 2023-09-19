Pokemon GO: All Generation IX 'mons available till now

Pokemon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Sep 19, 2023 08:59 GMT
All Gen IX Pokemon currently available in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Ever since Gen IX titles launched back in November 2022, Pokemon GO trainers have been eagerly waiting to see the Paldean pocket monsters appearing in their beloved AR title. The same has happened gradually, with Gimmighoul and Gholdengo appearing first, followed by a slew of Gen IX pocket monsters in September 2023.

With a handful already in Pokemon, now seems the perfect time to take stock of all Generation IX Pokemon available in-game.

Exploring all Generation IX 'mons available now in Pokemon GO

The available Gen IX Paldean Pokemon in the mobile game are as follows:

Release DatePokemonTypeNoteShiny Form available
February 27, 2023GimmighoulGhostCurrently, only its Roaming Form is available through Coin Bag and Golden Lure Module.No
February 27, 2023GholdengoSteel/GhostEvolves from Gimmighoul with 999 Gimmighoul coins.No
September 5, 2023SprigatitoGrassCurrently available as wild spawns. It was also available as an egg hatch and Field Research encounter during previous events.No
September 5, 2023FloragatoGrassEvolves from Sprigatito with 25 Sprigatito Candy.No
September 5, 2023MeowscaradaGrass/DarkEvolves from Floragato with 100 Sprigatito Candy.No
September 5, 2023FuecocoFireCurrently available as wild spawns. Also was available as an egg hatch and Field Research encounter during previous events.No
September 5, 2023CrocalorFireEvolves from Fuecoco with 25 Fuecoco Candy.No
September 5, 2023SkeledirgeFire/GhostEvolves from Crocalor with 25 Fuecoco Candy.No
September 5, 2023QuaxlyWaterCurrently available as wild spawns. Also was available as an egg hatch and Field Research encounter during previous events.No
September 5, 2023QuaxwellWaterEvolves from Quaxly with 25 Quaxly Candy.No
September 5, 2023QuaquavalWater/FightingEvolves from Quaxwell with 100 Quaxly Candy.No
September 5, 2023LechonkNormalCurrently available as wild spawns. Also was available as an egg hatch and Field Research encounter during previous events.Yes
September 5, 2023Oinkologne [Male & Female]NormalEvolves from Lechonk with 50 Lechonk Candy.Yes
September 10, 2023NymbleBugCurrently available as wild spawns.No
September 10, 2023LokixBug/DarkEvolves from Nymble with 50 Nymble Candy.No
September 10, 2023PawmiElectricCurrently available as wild spawns.No
September 10, 2023PawmoElectric/FightingEvolves from Pawmi with 25 Pawmi Candy.No
September 10, 2023PawmotElectric/FightingEvolves from Pawmo (walked 25km as a Buddy Pokemon) with 100 Pawmi Candy.No
September 10, 2023BombirdierFlying/DarkWas available as Tier 3 Raid BossYes
September 10, 2023FrigibaxDragon/IceCurrently available as wild spawns.No
September 10, 2023ArctibaxDragon/IceEvolves from Frigibax with 25 Frigibax CandyNo
September 10, 2023BaxcaliburDragon/IceEvolves from Arctibax with 100 Frigibax CandyNo

With Season of Adventures Abound set to run until December 1 in Pokemon GO, Niantic will surely focus on adding more and more Gen IX pocket monsters to the mix in the upcoming days. We already received the latest leaks hinting that Greavard will make its haunting debut during Halloween.

There are plenty of Gen IX pocket monsters that trainers are eager to see in Pokemon GO and get their hands on. With the developer providing a second Master Ball through the Timed Investigation questline, many may wonder whether they should save the commodity for a Paldean Pokemon. Fret not, as our best Paldea options for Master Ball guide provides players with plenty of options.

All Gen IX Pokemon currently available in the mainline series

Gen IX debuted with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022. Since then, the developer has sporadically added new pocket monsters. The latest Teal Mask DLC and the Kitakami Pokedex also introduced a handful of fresh Gen IX 'mons.

youtube-cover

The entire list for currently available Gen IX Pokemon is as follows:

  • Sprigatito
  • Floragato
  • Meowscarada
  • Fuecoco
  • Crocalor
  • Skeledirge
  • Quaxly
  • Quaxwell
  • Quaquaval
  • Lechonk
  • Oinkologne [Male & Female]
  • Tarountula
  • Spidops
  • Nymble
  • Lokix
  • Pawmi
  • Pawmo
  • Pawmot
  • Tandemaus
  • Masuhold
  • Fidough
  • Dachsbun
  • Smoliv
  • Doliv
  • Arboliva
  • Squawkabilly
  • Nacli
  • Naclstack
  • Garganacl
  • Charcadet
  • Armarouge
  • Ceruledge
  • Tadbulb
  • Bellibolt
  • Wattrel
  • Kilowattrel
  • Maschiff
  • Mabosstiff
  • Shroodle
  • Grafaiai
  • Bramblin
  • Brambleghast
  • Toadscool
  • Toedscruel
  • Klawf
  • Capsakid
  • Scovillain
  • Rellor
  • Rabsca
  • Flittle
  • Espathra
  • Tinkatink
  • Tinkatuff
  • Tinkaton
  • Wiglett
  • Wugtrio
  • Bombirdier
  • Finizen
  • Palafin
  • Varoom
  • Revavroom
  • Cyclizar
  • Orthworm
  • Glimmet
  • Glimmora
  • Greavard
  • Houndstone
  • Flamigo
  • Cetoddle
  • Cetitan
  • Veluza
  • Dondozo
  • Tatsugiri
  • Annihilape
  • Clodsire
  • Farigiraf
  • Dudunsparce
  • Kingambit
  • Great Tusk
  • Scream Tail
  • Brute Bonnet
  • Flutter Mane
  • Slither Wing
  • Sandy Shocks
  • Iron Treads
  • Iron Bundle
  • Iron Hands
  • Iron Jugulis
  • Iron Moth
  • Iron Thorns
  • Frigibax
  • Arctibax
  • Baxcalibur
  • Gimmighoul
  • Gholdengo
  • Wo-Chien
  • Chien-Pao
  • Ting-Lu
  • Chi-Yu
  • Roaring Moon
  • Iron Valiant
  • Koraidon
  • Miraidon
  • Walking Wake
  • Iron Leaves
  • Dipplin
  • Poltchageist
  • Sinistcha
  • Okidogi
  • Munkidori
  • Fezandipiti
  • Ogerpon

It will be interesting to see how Niantic introduces the sub-legendaries, Paradox Pokemon, and other rare Gen IX encounters to Pokemon GO when the time comes.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
