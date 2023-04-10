Pokemon GO: All Legendary Titans in-game and how to catch them

Thanks to recent developments, Pokemon GO will now allow trainers to catch every one of the game's Legendary Titans. There are six Pocket Monsters in total that are part of this group, three from the Hoenn region, one from Sinnoh, and two from Galar. Overall, since Regieleki and Regidrago have been introduced in the mobile title, trainers can now capture the complete set of Legendary Titans.

To do so, Pokemon GO players will need to catch Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regidrago, Regieleki, and Regigigas. Accomplishing this may be easier said than done, as each of these creatures will typically need to be captured at different times and through different means.

Pokemon GO players won't be collecting these titans in the wild, but with plenty of determination, they can still be obtained.

Ways to Obtain Each of the Legendary Titans in Pokemon GO

1) Regirock

Regirock, as its name implies, is a Rock-type member of the Legendary Titans. It was originally introduced in the Generation III Pokemon games alongside Regice and Registeel. Traditionally, you will find Regirock most often in Pokemon GO's raid rotation, where it appears as a five-star raid boss. You'll have defeat the Pocket Monster to obtain it.

However, it occasionally presents itself elsewhere during certain time periods. For example, Rank 20 players in GO Battle League PvP could obtain it as a reward in late February 2022.

Regirock has also appeared in Special Research and Research Breakthroughs, though it currently isn't listed as an item to be awarded for research in the ongoing Rising Heroes season.

2) Regice

Much like Regirock and Registeel, if Pokemon GO players want to catch Regice, then the best chance they'll typically have of doing so is by beating it in five-star raids. However, this Ice-type titan has also appeared as a reward for completing Special Research Tasks and Research Breakthroughs. Regice was also obtainable as recently as January 2023 when Rank 20 players participated and won fights in GO Battle League.

If trainers are in a hurry, there's also an opportunity to catch Shadow Regice right now. By beating Team GO Rocket's boss Giovanni, you can acquire the mighty (albeit corrupted) titan. Whether you purify it or not afterwards is up to you.

3) Registeel

When it comes to the lineup of Legendary Titans in Pokemon GO, this entity may be the most popular creature. If you play a good amount of GO Battle League, then running into Registeel is essentially an inevitability. It's for this reason that players actively search for the Steel-type titan whenever they can, and there are many ways to do so. Like Regirock and Regice, this creature can appear as a five-star raid boss every so often as the raid rotation changes.

Registeel presented itself in its Shadow form as part of Giovanni's Team GO Rocket team back in February-March 2023. It has also been seen as a GO Battle League item awarded to Rank 20 players. Moreover, this creature was also a Special Research and Breakthrough reward in the past, so it very well may re-appear in that capacity later on.

4) Regigigas

Considered the leader of the Legendary Titans, Regigigas has been in Pokemon GO for a few years but has become particularly tricky to find and catch as of late. In the past, this entity was a Rank 20 PvP reward, an EX Raid boss, and a Pocket Monster you could get via research. Moreover, it has appeared sporadically as a standard raid boss as well.

However, this creature hasn't featured prominently in Niantic's content schedule since GO Fest 2021. As a result, Regigigas has become one of the tougher titans to find in 2023.

Be that as it may, Niantic won't let this imposing Normal-type languish out of the spotlight forever. It may only be a matter of time before this Pocket Monster makes its reappearance in 2023. Whether it appears as a raid boss — which players will have to beat to get the creature — or elsewhere is unclear. However, Regigigas will have its time to shine again in Pokemon GO soon enough.

5) Regieleki

A more recent addition to the Legendary Titans, Regieleki made its debut in the Pokemon series in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Galar region. The Electric-type titan has since appeared in the title as an Elite Raid boss on April 9, 2023. This is the first appearance of the Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO.

Unfortunately, Elite Raids don't last very long. However, trainers that miss out on catching Regieleki during April's Elite raid shouldn't despair, as it will undoubtedly be back in some capacity, or perhaps Niantic will see fit to offer it up as a research reward or a future PvP reward for high-ranking players.

6) Regidrago

Introduced in Pokemon GO in March 2023, a month before Regieleki, Regidrago is a Dragon-type member of the Legendary Titans. Much like the previous entry, this creature has only appeared as an Elite Raid boss. However, Regidrago's Elite Raid took place back on March 11, 2023. Since then, it hasn't made another appearance, but players shouldn't worry.

Niantic will eventually bring this creature back around in some form or fashion, so trainers will want to prepare for its return. When Regidrago does come back, they have to beat this entity to get a chance to catch it.

The creature could arrive again as an Elite Raid boss on a specific day, but Niantic may have other plans in store for this particular titan in Pokemon GO in 2023.

