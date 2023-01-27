Pokemon GO Alolan Grimer raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The Crackling Voltage event is currently going on in Pokemon GO. This event focuses on Electric-type pocket monsters. The event is unique because it marks the entry of shiny Tapu Koko and Helioptile into the game.

The event will focus on Electric-type Pokemon, but players also have the chance to catch other types of pocket monsters. Many Poison-type creatures will also be available to catch while the event lasts.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Get charged up for the Crackling Voltage event!



pokemongolive.com/post/crackling… Get charged up for the Crackling Voltage event! ⚡ Get charged up for the Crackling Voltage event! 👇pokemongolive.com/post/crackling… https://t.co/mTC8PIj7Jm

Crackling Voltage will feature one, three, and five-star raids as with other events. Alolan Grimer is the Alolan regional variation of the Generation I Pokemon and will be available as one of the One-Star Raid Bosses during the event. Other One-Star raids include pocket monsters like Shinx, Bronzor, Klink, and Heloptile.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Alolan Grimer is only weak to Ground-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Alolan Grimer is a Poison and Dark-type pocket monster. When it moved from the Kanto region to the Alola region, it changed to add Dark as its secondary type. The creature will appear as a One-Star Raid Boss during the Crackling Voltage event in the game.

One-Star raids are fairly simple to beat, and you will be able to beat it as a solo trainer without needing teammates. Keep the following things in mind: the raid will be a breeze.

Being a Poison and Dark-type, Alolan Grimer is weak only to Ground-Type attacks. It is immune to Psychic-type moves and resists Poison, Ghost, Grass, and Dark-type offenses. It takes neutral (1x) damage from all other types. This makes the Pokemon very viable in PvP battles in Pokemon GO.

The raid will have Poison Jab and Bite as Fast Moves, Gunk Shot, Sludge Bomb, and Crunch as Charge Moves.

Alolan Grimer does not have a lot of weaknesses, but you do not need to worry as it is only a One-Star Raid Boss, and you will be able to defeat it with any strong Pokemon that has access to Ground-type attacks and doesn't take super effective damage from its Poison or Dark type moves.

Avoid using Fairy, Psychic, Grass, and Ghost-Type pocket monsters, and you will sail through. Consider using the following Pokemon with these Fast and Charged moves to win easily against Alolan Grimer:

Mega Aerodactyl - Rock Throw - Earth Power

- Rock Throw - Earth Power Mega Swampert - Mudshot - Earthquake

- Mudshot - Earthquake Groudon - Mudshot - Earthquake

- Mudshot - Earthquake Garchomp - Mudshot -Earthquake

- Mudshot -Earthquake Excadrill - Mudshot - Earthquake

Being a One-Star Raid Boss, Alolan Grimer will have a maximum CP of 1553 at level 50. Once players defeat it in battle, they can catch the pocket monster at a lowered CP.

Alolan Grimer will appear at Level 20 between 731 and 785 CP when no weather boost is involved. However, the creature can be caught at 914-981 CP if the weather is cloudy or foggy.

Shiny variants of Alolan Grimer will also be available during the event and will turn up if you are lucky. Follow this guide for sure-shot success in Alolan Grimer raids, and stock up on Raid Passes if you want to add shiny Alolan Grimer to your collection.

Poll : 0 votes