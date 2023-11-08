Pokemon GO Ampharos PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Ampharos was introduced in Pokemon GO along with the original cast of Johto Pocket Monsters back in 2017. It has since been one of the most adored critters in the game, thanks to its design and battle prowess. You can get an Ampharos by evolving Mareep into Flaafy using 25 Candy and then feeding Flaafy 100 Candy. You can also catch it directly from the wild or raids.

Once you have an Ampharos, you might want to use it in battle. Considering the creature can learn a plethora of attacks, it might be confusing for players to decide which one fits it best in different situations in the game. This article answers all questions in that regard.

What attacks can Ampharos learn in Pokemon GO?

Ampharos in the anime (Image via TPC)

Ampharos can learn the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Volt Switch

Charge Beam

The Charged Attacks that Ampharos can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

Zap Cannon

Focus Blast

Thunder

Power Gem

Thunder Punch

Brutal Swing

Trailblaze

Dragon Pulse*

Ampharos is an Electric-type Pocket Monster with base 211 Attack, 169 Defense, and 207 Stamina and can reach a maximum of 3,225 CP. Its Mega Evolution is an Electric and Dragon-type creature, with base 294 Attack, 203 Defense, and 207 Stamina, and can reach a maximum of 4,799 CP.

Best PvP moveset for Ampharos in Pokemon GO

While you can run a wide range of Charged Attacks on the Light Pokemon to get a similar effect, there is consensus regarding its Fast Attack, where Volt Switch is always preferred.

Volt Switch is a 3.6 damage per turn (STAB included) attack that generates 4 energy every time it is used. It is also a four-turn move, meaning it deals damage and farms energy once every four turn counts.

A combination of a bait move and a nuke move works best for Ampharos. You could also go with double bait moves to draw out shields from the opponent if you have a creature in your backline that can thrive in the absence of shields.

The ideal moveset for Ampharos in the different formats of GO Battle League according to user data on PvPoke are as follows:

Great League: Volt Switch + Thunder Punch and Trailblaze

Ultra League: Volt Switch + Brutal Swing and Trailblaze

Master League: Volt Switch + Brutal Swing and Thunder Punch

Pokemon GO's Ultra League is where Ampharos shines the most.

Best PvE moveset for Ampharos in Pokemon GO

Mega Ampharos in Niantic's game (Image via TPC)

While Ampharos has an underwhelming presence in the game's PvP scene, it is a top-notch budget pick for the PvE scene. It shines as an Electric-type attacker in Gyms and raid battles.

Ampharos, Shadow Ampharos, and Mega Ampharos are all viable picks as PvE attackers with the moveset of Volt Switch and Zap Canon.

Best counters to Ampharos in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Ampharos in the Great League are:

Medicham

Shadow Gligar

Lickitung

Registeel

Sableye

The hardest counters to Ampharos in the Ultra League are:

Cobalion

Altered Forme Giratina

Obstagoon

Trevenant

Cresselia

The following critters beat Ampharos most conveniently in the Master League:

Dialga

Hero Forme Zacian

Mewtwo

Metagross

Lugia

Mareep is coming back to Pokemon GO's November Community Day Classic with an exclusive Charged Attack for Ampharos.