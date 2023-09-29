Pokemon GO Azurill, Marill, and Azumarill guide

Pokemon GO brings back monsters to the player base through events, and this time, they are featuring Azruill on Azurill Hatch Day. The occasion will be live on September 30, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Those who participate early have higher chances of getting Azurill by hatching 2 KM Eggs. Plus, during the event, you can benefit from bonuses like 2x Candy and 2x Stardust, which will help you get Marill into Azumaril. Furthermore, the event provides an increased chance to encounter Shiny Azurill.

To reap the benefits of this occasion, you are advised to collect Incubators beforehand or save them for this day. However, fortunately, on the same day, the Event-exclusive Timed Research offers a Super Incubator for free. That said, with the help of this article, you can obtain Azurill, Marill, and Azumarill in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to get Azurill?

Azurill (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

You can obtain The Polka Dot Pokemon, Azurill, by hatching 2 KM Eggs in Pokemon GO. Pokestop usually drops various KM eggs; however, during the Azurill Hatch Day, it will drop 2 KM Eggs much more frequently. You will also receive a Field Research task upon spinning the Pokestop to receive Stardust, Berries, Poke Balls, and XP.

Azurill hatched from eggs will have a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 208. Event bonuses like 2x Candy and 2x Stardust are essential to leveling its power. Upon reaching the highest level in the game, it will have a max CP of 411. With a Stamina-focused stat spread, it boasts 36 Attack, 71 Defense, and 137 Stamina.

To fully maximize its strength, you will need to collect multiple Azurill. The more you hatch it, the more Pokemon Candy you will gather. These candies will not only help level it up but also aid in evolving it into Marill and Azumarill.

Pokemon GO: How to get Marill?

Marill (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

To come across Marill in Pokemon GO, you must obtain 25 Azurill Candies. The 2x Candy bonus makes collecting these resources much more accessible. Moreover, you receive Stardust by completing Field Research tasks and hatching eggs. These in-game items are paramount to getting the proper stat Marill as they help it level its power.

You will have to feed Azurill 25 Candies to get Marill. If you get lucky, you can follow this method to get a Shiny Marill.

Pokemon GO: How to get Azumarill?

Azumarill (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Most of the third stage evolution requires more Candies than the second stage. In the case of the Azruill family, each stage demands the same amount of Candies, i.e., 25. You will want to feed Azumarill 25 Azurill Candies to evolve it like Marill.

Finding these resources will be easy since hatching 2 KM Eggs will provide greater chances of finding Marill. That said, you can apply the same evolution process to acquire a dual Water and Fairy-type Shiny Azumarill.

