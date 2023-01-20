Pokemon GO Blaziken raid guide (January 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO raids provide players with an opportunity to encounter and catch high-level monsters and legendaries. There are many types of raids in the game, and each has a powerful boss.

Blaziken is one of the Pocket Monsters headlining the raid rotation in the Lunar New Year 2023 event. It is available as a 3-star raid boss.

Pokemon GO trainers can also catch Blaziken's shiny variant during the raid hours. The shiny odds are roughly one in 125 encounters.

Blaziken has powerful stats and movesets, with its strength further boosted by its status as a raid boss. However, trainers don't have to worry about taking it on. The creature does have some weaknesses that can be exploited.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Blaziken is weak to Flying, Ground, Water, and Psychic-type moves in Pokemon GO

Blaziken is a dual Fire and Fighting-type fighter with a max CP of 3219 in Pokemon GO. This CP gets boosted to a whopping 19109, which greatly increases its strength.

The Pocket Monster boasts an attack-centric stat spread. It has 240 attack, 190 stamina, and 141 defense in the mobile game. The aspect that trainers can exploit the most is its defense, which is the key to winning this raid battle. The longer the battle runs, the more likely the creature will lose.

Blaziken has a couple of types that it is weak against, i.e., Flying, Ground, Water, and Psychic-type moves. Trainers can use these types of counters against the raid boss.

Furthermore, matching Pokemon type and their attack type will deliver the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). The effects of STAB greatly boost a Pocket Monster's damage power and inflict major injuries on rival fighters.

Using the STAB effect along with Blaziken’s weakness can make it easier for a small-sized player group to defeat the raid.

Pokemon GO players can use the following Pocket Monsters to counter the 3-star raid boss Blaziken:

Mewtwo - Psycho Cut and Psystrike

- Psycho Cut and Psystrike Unbound Hoopa - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Lunala - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Sawmpert - Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

- Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Confined Hoopa - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Moltres - Wing Attack and Sky Attack

- Wing Attack and Sky Attack Gardevoir - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Kyogre - Waterfall and Hydro Pump

- Waterfall and Hydro Pump Galarian Articuno - Confusion and Brave Bird

- Confusion and Brave Bird Latios - Zen Headbutt and Psychic

- Zen Headbutt and Psychic Alakazam - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Garochomp - Mud Shot and Earth Power

- Mud Shot and Earth Power Metagross - Zen Headbutt and Psychic

- Zen Headbutt and Psychic Espeon - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Kingler - Bubble and Crabhammer

Trainers can use these creatures to create a powerful team against Blaziken and defeat it without breaking a sweat. Taking advantage of the Pocket Monster’s weaknesses and using good counters with enough CP and bulk stats will ensure the win. Despite the raid boss’s amazing attacking stats, it has poor defensive qualities, so players are encouraged to exploit this during battles.

Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year 2023 event began on Thursday, January 19, at 10:00 am local time. It will end on Monday, January 23, at 8:00 pm local time.

Poll : 0 votes