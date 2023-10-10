Pokemon GO Breloom PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Breloom was released in Pokemon GO, along with the first lot of Hoenn region Pocket Monsters, in December 2017. Since then, it has been available as a wild spawn with a maximum CP of 2,253 without weather boost and 2,441 CP when the weather is Sunny or Cloudy. The Spotlight Hour of October 2023 will highlight Shroomish, Breloom's pre-evolution, making it an excellent chance for players to add this monster to their collection.

If you have a Breloom and wish to use it in Pokemon GO battles, whether against other trainers or the game's AI, you need the perfect moveset. This guide will explain what moves you should teach your Breloom.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

What moves can Breloom learn in Pokemon GO?

Breloom moveset (Image via TPC)

Breloom can learn the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Counter

Bullet Seed

The creature can learn the following Charged Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Dynamic Punch

Seed Bomb

Grass Knot*

Sludge Bomb

Before moving to the critter's best moveset in different situations, it is necessary to take a look at its elemental typing and its stat distribution. Breloom is a Grass and Fighting-type Pocket Monster, meaning it gets the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus when using attacks of these types. This type combination also leaves it vulnerable to Flying, Poison, Fire, Psychic, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks.

When it comes to stats, Breloom is a glass cannon with a base 241 Attack, 144 Defense, and 155 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Breloom in Pokemon GO

At the outset, you must note that Breloom is a risky pick in GO Battle League, so you will need ideal teammates (check out our best teams for Breloom) to face substantial success using the creature.

Here is Breloom's best moveset if you choose to use it in trainer battles:

Fast Attack: Counter

Charged Attack: Dynamic Punch and Grass Knot*

Counter is one of the best Fast attacks in the game. This Fighting-type move deals 4.8 damage (STAB included) and generates 3.5 energy every turn it is used by Breloom.

Dynamic Punch and Grass Knot are moderately high-energy attacks requiring 50 energy each. That said, they have a solid base damage output of 108 (STAB included) every time they are used.

Best PvE moveset for Breloom in Pokemon GO

Breloom as a Fighting-type attacker (Image via TPC)

While Breloom is a risky option when it comes to PvP battles, it is an excellent choice for mid-tier raid battles and as a Fighting-type Gym Attacker. Below is the recommended moveset for the critter in that context:

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Counter has a per-second damage output (DPS) of 16, while Dynamic Punch deals 40 DPS. This combination will burn through any mid-tier raid boss.

Best counters to Breloom in Pokemon GO

Breloom is strong against Registeel, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Azumarill, Swampert, and Galarian Stunfisk in the Great League. However, it is also weak to many popular picks, with the most prominent among them being:

Medicham

Lanturn

Shadow Alolan Ninetales

Lickitung

Scrafty

In the Ultra League of GO Battle League, Breloom beats Registeel, Obstagoon, Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk, Tapu Fini, and Swampert but loses to the following monsters:

Charizard

Giratina Altered

Walrein

Scrafty

Cobalion