Pokemon GO Buzzwole: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

The best movesets and counters for Buzzwole in Pokemon GO leave some room for discussion among trainers, but they're worth keeping in mind. This is especially true considering that Buzzwole and its fellow Ultra Beasts are featured regularly in raid rotations, and trainers who catch Buzzwole will want to optimize it for PvE or PvP battles to get the most out of the Swollen Pokemon in battle.

Preparation can go a long way in Pokemon GO, so knowing Buzzwole's best movesets and counters can save them quite a few headaches. Few things can be more disappointing in-game than getting steamrolled by this Ultra Beast in battle or realizing that it isn't fighting on your team at peak efficiency. Fortunately, getting up to speed on beating or outfitting Buzzwole won't take much work.

Buzzwole's best movesets in Pokemon GO

Buzzwole's best PvE moveset

Buzzwole's Fighting-type moves can make it a menace in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

If Pokemon GO players are gearing up Buzzwole for PvE battles like raids, they'll want to provide the highest damage per second (DPS) they can. Fortunately, Buzzwole has access to two of the best Fighting-type moves to do so: The Fast Move Counter and the Charged Move Superpower. A PvE moveset of Counter + Superpower will give Buzzwole fantastic damage output.

Although these two moves are great in general, Buzzwole's status as a partial Fighting-type allows it to trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with them, increasing its offensive potential even further.

Buzzwole's moveset for PvP

Counter and Superpower still provide Buzzwole the best chance of success in Pokemon GO's PvP formats, but it'll need some help to ensure it remains versatile. Trainers should look into picking up a second Charged Move, specifically Lunge, due to its quality damage output and guaranteed ability to lower a target's Attack stat by one stage.

Players must be careful with a moveset of Counter + Superpower + Lunge since Superpower will debuff Buzzwole's Attack and Defense stats by one stage after use. Still, otherwise, Lunge improves Buzzwole's type coverage against Grass-, Psychic-, and Dark-type opponents and activates STAB since Buzzwole is half Bug-type.

Is Buzzwole any good in Pokemon GO?

Buzzwole is a solid PvE fighter in Pokemon GO but tends to do its best in Ultra League PvP while having some playability in the Great/Master Leagues. Its stat spread (236 Attack, 197 Defense, 216 Stamina at max IVs) makes it a bulky brawler who can win protracted fights via Lunge's debuff capabilities.

When battling in higher-tier raids, some players may prefer to opt for the Ultra Beast Pheromosa as a Bug/Fighting-type attacker over Buzzwole, but the latter is certainly no slouch as part of a well-built raiding team.

Buzzwole's strengths and weaknesses

As a dual Bug/Fighting-type beast, Buzzwole possesses four elemental weaknesses in battle while sporting five damage resistances of note. They are as follows:

Weaknesses

Flying-type (256% damage received)

Fairy-type (160%)

Fire-type (160%)

Psychic-type (160%)

Resistances

Bug-type (62.5% damage received)

Dark-type (62.5%)

Fighting-type (62.5%)

Grass-type (62.5%)

Ground-type (62.5%)

All the moves that Buzzwole can learn in Pokemon GO

Buzzwole only has one move that isn't Bug- or Fighting-type in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Currently, Buzzwole is capable of learning the following moves in-game:

Fast Moves

Counter

Poison Jab

Charged Moves

Lunge

Superpower

Fell Stinger

Power-Up Punch

Buzzwole counters in Pokemon GO

Regardless of whether trainers are battling Buzzwole in PvE or PvP, they'll want to exploit its Flying-type weakness first and foremost. Otherwise, using its weaknesses to Fairy-, Fire-, and Psychic-types should prove fruitful. If trainers are having trouble, they can look to these hard counters:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash + Dragon Ascent

Mega Pidgeot with Gust + Brave Bird

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash + Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin + Brave Bird

Mega Alakazam with Confusion + Psychic

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion + Psychic

Mega Latios/Latias with Zen Headbutt + Psychic

Mega Altaria with Peck + Sky Attack

Moltres with Wing Attack + Sky Attack

Staraptor with Gust + Fly

Yveltal with Gust + Oblivion Wing

Honchkrow with Peck + Sky Attack

Zapdos with Thunder Shock + Drill Peck

Unfezant with Air Slash + Sky Attack

Ho-Oh with Extrasensory + Brave Bird

Lugia with Extrasensory + Aeroblast

Braviary with Air Slash + Fly

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut + Psystrike

Tornadus with Air Slash + Hurricane

Togekiss with Air Slash + Aerial Ace

Chandelure with Fire Spin + Overheat

Toucannon with Peck + Drill Peck

Although the picks outlined above stand a great chance of dealing heavy and rapid damage to Buzzwole in Pokemon GO, trainers should be able to overcome its most severe weaknesses.