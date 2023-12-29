Pokemon GO Buzzwole: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

The best movesets and counters for Buzzwole in Pokemon GO leave some room for discussion among trainers, but they're worth keeping in mind. This is especially true considering that Buzzwole and its fellow Ultra Beasts are featured regularly in raid rotations, and trainers who catch Buzzwole will want to optimize it for PvE or PvP battles to get the most out of the Swollen Pokemon in battle.
Preparation can go a long way in Pokemon GO, so knowing Buzzwole's best movesets and counters can save them quite a few headaches. Few things can be more disappointing in-game than getting steamrolled by this Ultra Beast in battle or realizing that it isn't fighting on your team at peak efficiency. Fortunately, getting up to speed on beating or outfitting Buzzwole won't take much work.
Buzzwole's best movesets in Pokemon GO
Buzzwole's best PvE moveset
If Pokemon GO players are gearing up Buzzwole for PvE battles like raids, they'll want to provide the highest damage per second (DPS) they can. Fortunately, Buzzwole has access to two of the best Fighting-type moves to do so: The Fast Move Counter and the Charged Move Superpower. A PvE moveset of Counter + Superpower will give Buzzwole fantastic damage output.
Although these two moves are great in general, Buzzwole's status as a partial Fighting-type allows it to trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with them, increasing its offensive potential even further.
Buzzwole's moveset for PvP
Counter and Superpower still provide Buzzwole the best chance of success in Pokemon GO's PvP formats, but it'll need some help to ensure it remains versatile. Trainers should look into picking up a second Charged Move, specifically Lunge, due to its quality damage output and guaranteed ability to lower a target's Attack stat by one stage.
Players must be careful with a moveset of Counter + Superpower + Lunge since Superpower will debuff Buzzwole's Attack and Defense stats by one stage after use. Still, otherwise, Lunge improves Buzzwole's type coverage against Grass-, Psychic-, and Dark-type opponents and activates STAB since Buzzwole is half Bug-type.
Is Buzzwole any good in Pokemon GO?
Buzzwole is a solid PvE fighter in Pokemon GO but tends to do its best in Ultra League PvP while having some playability in the Great/Master Leagues. Its stat spread (236 Attack, 197 Defense, 216 Stamina at max IVs) makes it a bulky brawler who can win protracted fights via Lunge's debuff capabilities.
When battling in higher-tier raids, some players may prefer to opt for the Ultra Beast Pheromosa as a Bug/Fighting-type attacker over Buzzwole, but the latter is certainly no slouch as part of a well-built raiding team.
Buzzwole's strengths and weaknesses
As a dual Bug/Fighting-type beast, Buzzwole possesses four elemental weaknesses in battle while sporting five damage resistances of note. They are as follows:
Weaknesses
- Flying-type (256% damage received)
- Fairy-type (160%)
- Fire-type (160%)
- Psychic-type (160%)
Resistances
- Bug-type (62.5% damage received)
- Dark-type (62.5%)
- Fighting-type (62.5%)
- Grass-type (62.5%)
- Ground-type (62.5%)
All the moves that Buzzwole can learn in Pokemon GO
Currently, Buzzwole is capable of learning the following moves in-game:
Fast Moves
- Counter
- Poison Jab
Charged Moves
- Lunge
- Superpower
- Fell Stinger
- Power-Up Punch
Buzzwole counters in Pokemon GO
Regardless of whether trainers are battling Buzzwole in PvE or PvP, they'll want to exploit its Flying-type weakness first and foremost. Otherwise, using its weaknesses to Fairy-, Fire-, and Psychic-types should prove fruitful. If trainers are having trouble, they can look to these hard counters:
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash + Dragon Ascent
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust + Brave Bird
- Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash + Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin + Brave Bird
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion + Psychic
- Mega Gardevoir with Confusion + Psychic
- Mega Latios/Latias with Zen Headbutt + Psychic
- Mega Altaria with Peck + Sky Attack
- Moltres with Wing Attack + Sky Attack
- Staraptor with Gust + Fly
- Yveltal with Gust + Oblivion Wing
- Honchkrow with Peck + Sky Attack
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock + Drill Peck
- Unfezant with Air Slash + Sky Attack
- Ho-Oh with Extrasensory + Brave Bird
- Lugia with Extrasensory + Aeroblast
- Braviary with Air Slash + Fly
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut + Psystrike
- Tornadus with Air Slash + Hurricane
- Togekiss with Air Slash + Aerial Ace
- Chandelure with Fire Spin + Overheat
- Toucannon with Peck + Drill Peck
Although the picks outlined above stand a great chance of dealing heavy and rapid damage to Buzzwole in Pokemon GO, trainers should be able to overcome its most severe weaknesses.