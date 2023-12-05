Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice: Shiny Cryogonal debut, date, time, and more

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice has been officially revealed, with Niantic providing details regarding what wild encounters to expect, event bonuses, Timed Research questlines, and plenty more. Furthermore, Shiny Cryogonal will make its long-awaited debut with the event. The Ice-type celebration is slated to take place later this week.

So, what's in store for trainers with Catch Mastery Ice?

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice date and time

Catch Mastery Ice will occur on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 10 am to 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice wild encounters

The following wild encounters will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during the event:

Snorunt [shiny variant will be available]

Bergmite [shiny variant will be available]

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice event bonuses

The following event bonuses will be available to trainers during Catch Mastery Ice:

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Snorunt, Shiny Cryogonal, and Shiny Bergmite.

2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice Field Research and Timed Research

During the event, players can complete Poke Ball-throwing accuracy-related Field Research tasks that can result in encounters with Cryogonal [shiny variant may also be encountered].

Players will also get to engage in a Timed Research questline involving 10 sets of research tasks. Rewards include 40 Cryogonal encounters, along with a greater chance of coming across Shiny Cryogonal.

There will also be a paid Timed Research costing $2.00 (or its equivalent in regional currency). This will be similar to the aforementioned free Timed Research, providing 40 Cryogonal encounters.

Interested readers can check out the GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn more about everything that lies on offer for the rest of the month.

Along the Routes event is currently going live in-game around the world, introducing a new NPC for players to encounter. Trainers already saw the debut of Hisuian Samurott and Shiny Hisuian Samurott this past weekend.

Early next week, players will get to participate in the Adamant Time event, featuring several of the Kanto region's original 151 pocket monsters. The occasion will also increase the lucky trade upper limit permanently for trainers to take advantage of.

Soon after, the Community Day recap will kick in, followed by the Holiday celebrations. There's plenty left for trainers to enjoy in 2023, and Niantic has already announced what to expect in early 2024.