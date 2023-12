Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice Timed Research all tasks and rewards

With the Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice event coming online around the world, trainers will get to participate in an event-exclusive Timed Research questline. Completing it provides 40 Cryogronal encounters and various in-game resources. The occasion focuses on celebrating Ice-type pocket monsters and the debut of Shiny Cryogonal.

Catch Mastery Ice is taking place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 10 am local time to 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

Expand Tweet

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice event provides trainers with a free Timed Research and a $2.00 paid Timed Research. Furthermore, trainers can complete both at the same time if they purchase the latter.

The tasks and rewards for both are the same in Pokemon GO and are as follows:

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 1 of 10

Catch 2 Snorunt - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 2 Bergmite - Cryogonal encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws - Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 2 of 10

Make 5 Nice Throws - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal encounter, 5x Nanab Berry, 500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 3 of 10

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter

Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal encounter, 5x Razz Berry, 500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 4 of 10

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal encounter, 5x Pinap Berry, 500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 5 of 10

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throw in a row - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 6 of 10

Make 3 Great Throws - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Snorunt - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Bergmite - Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal encounter, 10x Great Ball, 1000 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 7 of 10

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Snorunt - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Bergmite - Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal encounter, 10x Ultra Ball, 1000 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 8 of 10

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Snorunt - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Bergmite - Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal encounter, 500x Stardust, 1500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 9 of 10

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter

Make an Excellent Throw - Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal encounter, 1000x Stardust, 2500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research - Step 10 of 10

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Cryogonal encounter

Make an Excellent Throw - Cryogonal encounter

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw - Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal encounter, 1500x Stardust, 3000 XP

Players need to complete the tasks and redeem the rewards before Catch Mastery Ice ends at 8 pm local time today (December 9) in Pokemon GO.

While you complete this lengthy questline, check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Best tips and tricks for Catch Mastery Ice || Giovanni counters || Arlo counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Best Ultra League Team