Pokemon GO Chinchou Spotlight Hour: Last minute preparation guide

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour offers an excellent chance to find Chinchou and Shiny Chinchou. The event features a specific creature as a wild spawn. This is the only dedicated occasion that boosts the spawn rate of a Pokemon for one hour. During this period, you will be handed plenty of Chinchou encounters. The more catches you make, the more you will collect additional resources. You will also attain numerous rewards like Stardust and Candies.

Players must devise a comprehensive plan to extrapolate the most out of the Spotlight Hour and the boosted spawn rate. Chinchou will appear in the wild with higher frequency. To that end, this guide will help you prepare for the event in Pokemon GO.

How to prepare for Pokemon GO Chinchou Spotlight Hour

Chinchou in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour event will start on November 7, from 6 to 7 pm local time. The best way to reap the benefits from this one-hour window occasion includes:

1) Managing Pokemon Storage

The first step is to clear out spaces for the Chinchou collection. Since the Pokemon will appear in greater numbers, you need resource management to avoid unwanted problems, like wasting your precious time on transferring Pokemon.

The standard bag capacity cap is 300 in Pokemon GO. Although this storage capacity is enough for the event, you can increase it further with upgrades. The max inventory threshold of an item bag is 3,500 items.

2) Managing Item Storage

The second step is to manage resources. With this management, your bag will only contain essential items, as the rest of it will either be deleted or used. Pokeballs are the main in-game items you must have in plenty. Since Chinchou will be available everywhere, those with fewer Poke Balls will catch fewer of them.

Notably, it will be challenging to catch the Shiny Chinchou since it has a spawn rate of 1 in 492 encounters. So, manage your Pokemon and item storage for smooth gameplay.

Pokemon GO: How to get Chinchou and Shiny Chinchou

Chinchou and Shiny Chinchou (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Chinchou would be extremely easy to catch as it is the featured Pokemon of this Pokemon GO event. However, to obtain its Shiny version, you must catch up to its Shiny spawn rate. It's crucial to meet the required conditions to avoid ending up with Chinchou and its Candies.

As stated earlier, there is 1 in 492 chances to get Shiny Chinchou. The only way to overcome the odds is by using the lure items that will further increase the already boosted spawn rate.

Lure Module and Incense can be used to attract Chinchou to your location. While the Module is attached to a Pokestop, Incense is used on a trainer. With the activation of both resources, you may certainly get lucky during the event.

Pokemon GO: How to evolve Chinchou and Shiny Chinchou

Shiny Chinchou and Shiny (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Spotlight Hour event offers an excellent chance to evolve Chinchou and Shiny Chinchou. Those who capture these Electric and Water-type Pokemon can evolve them into Lantern and Shiny Lantern, respectively, by feeding them 50 Candies.

Obtaining Pokemon Candy is comparatively easy in this event, but to further boost your haul, you can buddy Chinchou.