Pokemon GO Cresselia raid guide (August 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO will see Cresselia return as a 5-star raid boss from August 4, 2023, to August 16, 2023. If trainers have missed opportunities to capture this powerful Pocket Monster, they can soon do so by beating it in a raid. However, this may not be the easiest undertaking, as 5-star raid bosses can be tough to defeat in the game.

Fortunately, the right strategies can help players topple a boss like Cresselia. With the right Pocket Monsters and moves at their disposal (and perhaps a few friends to assist in the raid), the creature can be beaten with plenty of time left on the raid counter.

If Pokemon GO fans are hoping to beat and capture Cresselia when it returns to raids, it doesn't hurt to examine the best options to counter and defeat it.

What are the best monsters to counter Cresselia in Pokemon GO?

As a mono Psychic-type creature in Pokemon GO, Cresselia is susceptible to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. If players use these moves and match them to the elemental types of their users, they'll deal extra overall damage, thanks to the game's Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

At its core, this means that Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokemon using moves of the same type are the best choices for dealing the most damage to Cresselia in Pokemon GO raids. Furthermore, for optimal performance, trainers will want to use counters with the highest possible CP and IV stats.

Recommended counters to beat Cresselia in raids

Mega Gengar

Mega Banette

Mega Houndoom

Mega Absol

Mega Gyarados

Mega Pinsir

Mega Scizor

Mega Beedrill

Tyranitar

Gholdengo

Hydreigon

Chandelure

Giratina

Darkrai

Hoopa

Pheromosa

Volcarona

Yveltal

Zoroark

Weavile

What are the best moves to beat Cresselia in Pokemon GO raids?

As previously mentioned, if Pokemon GO players want to take down Cresselia in raids quickly, they'll want to stick to the right moves for the job. Although Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks are the best choices to beat Cresselia, some are far better options than others.

While all three move types will deal super effective damage to Cresselia, Fast and Charged Moves have varying degrees of damage output and energy generation. Since this is the case, it's best to use moves that strike a great balance between offensive output and energy generation to fire off Charged Moves as often as possible.

Recommended moves to beat Cresselia in raids

Lick

Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Snarl

Foul Play

Bite

Crunch

Payback

Bug Bite

X-Scissor

Fury Cutter

Brutal Swing

Hex

Shadow Force

Astonish

Bug Buzz

Dark Pulse

Feint Attack

In addition to using the right moves and counters, players may want to invite their fellow trainers to give them a hand in the raid. If multiple trainers follow the same counter strategies, Cresselia should fall in considerably short order. After it is defeated, all that's left is for players to rack up their Premier Balls and attempt to capture the Pocket Monster.