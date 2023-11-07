Pokemon GO Electivire PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Those participating in the Pokemon GO Festival of Lights might run into Elekid by hatching 7 KM Eggs. Evolving this critter will yield them Electivire, which has impressive battle capabilities with a wide range of type coverage and powerful movesets. The ongoing event is an excellent opportunity to obtain a strong Electric-type that can perform well in PvP and PvE battle formats.

With Electivire, you can create a strong team that will help you win Trainer and Raid battles. Through this guide, you will know Electrivire’s best movesets, ideal counters, and how it will perform in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles.

Best Electivire movesets in Pokemon GO

Electivre in the battle ring (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Great movesets include the best Fast and Charged Moves in Pokemon GO. Electivire has four different types of attacks, ranging from Fighting to Fire-type. While the move that exercises the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect is a plus point, its secondary type move is also super strong for PvP and PvE scenarios.

Electivire’s Fast Move:

Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Electivire’s Charged Move:

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Ice Punch (Ice-type)

Thunder Punch (Electric-type)

Thunder (Electric-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Pokemon GO Electivire PvP performance and analysis

Electrivire in PvP mode (Image via Niantic)

Electrivire can only reach its maximum potential in Pokemon GO PvP with the correct set of maneuvers, which includes the Fast Move Thunder Shock and the Charged Move Wild Charge.

Thunder Shock is quite useful as it uses less energy to damage an opponent. Though Low Kick costs even less energy, it comes second as a power attack since it can’t access STAB power. The Charged Move can also use STAB.

Electivire’s moveset for Trainers Battle:

Thunder Shock does 3 damage and costs 9 energy.

does 3 damage and costs 9 energy. Low Kick inflicts 4 damage and costs 5 energy.

inflicts 4 damage and costs 5 energy. Flamethrower (*) does 90 damage and costs 55 energy.

(*) does 90 damage and costs 55 energy. Ice Punch inflicts 55 damage and costs 40 energy.

inflicts 55 damage and costs 40 energy. Thunder Punch does 55 damage and costs 40 energy.

does 55 damage and costs 40 energy. Thunder inflicts 100 damage and costs 60 energy.

inflicts 100 damage and costs 60 energy. Wild Charge does 100 damage and costs 45 energy.

The Charged Move, Wild Charge, deals significant damage and lowers the user's defense by 33%.

Pokemon GO Electivire PvE performance and analysis

Electivire from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Electivire movesets for the PvE format are Low Kick and Thunder Punch. These attacks come in handy when facing creatures in the Gym and Raid Battles. Moreover, they cost less energy than any other moves in its arsenal.

Electivire‘s moveset for Gym and Raid Battles:

Thunder Shock does 5 damage and costs 8 energy.

does 5 damage and costs 8 energy. Low Kick inflicts 6 damage and costs 6 energy.

inflicts 6 damage and costs 6 energy. Flamethrower (*) does 70 damage and costs 50 energy.

(*) does 70 damage and costs 50 energy. Ice Punch inflicts 50 damage and costs 33 energy.

inflicts 50 damage and costs 33 energy. Thunder Punch does 45 damage and costs 33 energy.

Punch does 45 damage and costs 33 energy. Thunder inflicts 100 damage and costs 100 energy.

inflicts 100 damage and costs 100 energy. Wild Charge does 90 damage and costs 50 energy.

Pokemon GO Electivire weaknesses and resistance

Electric-type Weakness and Resistance (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Electivire’s power level reaches its maximum potential at Level 50. The final level has a Combat Power of 3481, with stats of 249 Attack, 163 Defense, and Stamina 181. Electivire has a few immensely to less effective maneuvers. Moves that inflict critical hits are super-effective against this critter.

Weaknesses

Ground: 160%

Resistance:

Electric : 62.5%

: 62.5% Flying : 62.5%

: 62.5% Steel: 62.5%

Pokemon GO Electivire’s best counters

Electivire’s best counters (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Monsters that Electivire is weak to can easily counter it in the Raid Battle. The critter is only weak to Ground-type attacks and can be countered with these Fast and Charged Moves:

Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades (*)

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades (*) Shadow Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power (*)

: Mud Shot and Earth Power (*) Shadow Excadrill : Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands Shadow Mamoswine : Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

: Mud-Slap and High Horsepower Shadow Rhyperior : Mud-Slap and Earthquake

: Mud-Slap and Earthquake Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades (*)

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades (*) Mega Swampert : Mud Shot and Earthquake

: Mud Shot and Earthquake Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power (*)

: Mud Shot and Earth Power (*) Shadow Golurk : Mud-Slap and Earth Power

: Mud-Slap and Earth Power Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Selections with asterisk signs are Elite moves in Pokemon GO.