Pokemon GO Elite Raid Timed Research March 2023: All tasks and rewards

The Legendary Pokemon Regidrago is making its debut in Pokemon GO as the March 2023 Elite Raid event comes online around the world. The pocket monster is part of the group known as Legendary Titans, with other members being Regirock, Regice, Registeel and Regieleki. Apart from the Raid boss, the Elite Raid event will also feature a Timed Research task for trainers to complete.

Elite Raids in Pokemon GO are different from the standard variants of Raid types available in-game. Special eggs for the event will appear the day before and will take 24 hours to hatch. Elite Raids last for 30 minutes and trainers are unable to use Remote Raid Passes to join in the event.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Time to call on your fellow Trainers—Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids on March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. local time!



#RisingHeroes It’s Regidrago!Time to call on your fellow Trainers—Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids on March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. local time! It’s Regidrago!Time to call on your fellow Trainers—Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids on March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. local time!#RisingHeroes https://t.co/6BFR6bMrER

Niantic clarified yet again that Elite Raids are strictly an in-person event, with the developers encouraging the community aspect of their popular AR title. This article jots down all the available information regarding today's Elite Raid event, including the Timed Research quest and rewards.

Everything you need to know about the March 2023 Elite Raid Timed Research quest and rewards in Pokemon GO

The March 2023 Regidrago Elite Raid event is slated to be held at 11 am, 2 pm and 5 pm local time, allowing trainers around the world to square up against the Legendary Titan in their respective time zones. The Timed Research quest for the particular event is only available to trainers who complete an Elite Raid.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Can’t battle at 11:00 a.m.? Regidrago will re-emerge at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.



Join the battle today!



pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/eRisingHe… Regidrago has emerged from an Elite Raid Egg! Join your fellow Trainers and battle Regidrago for the next 30 minutes.Can’t battle at 11:00 a.m.? Regidrago will re-emerge at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.Join the battle today! Regidrago has emerged from an Elite Raid Egg! Join your fellow Trainers and battle Regidrago for the next 30 minutes.Can’t battle at 11:00 a.m.? Regidrago will re-emerge at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Join the battle today! pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/eRisingHe… https://t.co/KrC75MpUyO

Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers need to keep in mind that they can only receive the Timed Research task once, with Regirock Candy, Regice Candy and Registeel Candy on offer as completion rewards. The available task and rewards for Regidrago Elite Raid Timed Research are as follows:

Elite Raid Timed Research

Make a new friend - 10000x XP

Rewards: 10x Regirock Candy, 10x Regice Candy, 10x Registeel Candy

According to Bulbapedia, Regidrago is inspired by the golems of Hebrew legend. Its physical characteristics include a dragon head-shaped upper jaw for one arm and a lower jaw for the other. Season 10 Rising Heroes will also see the debut of another Legendary Titan, Regieleki, later in April in another Elite Raid event.

As mentioned above, once the Elite Raid Egg hatches, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to encounter Regidrago for 30 minutes and can only participate in the event in person. This aspect of the event has left many trainers in the community unhappy and at a disadvantage.

Not everyone in their locality has a thriving Pokemon GO community. Given the difficulty level of Regidrago, this essentially means a significant number of people are unable to engage with the event and defeat the Raid boss. Trainers have been clamoring for Niantic to add Remote Raid Pass mechanics to Elite Raids for a long time now.

Given that Regidrago is a Dragon-type pocket monster, trainers are advised to use Ice-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type moves to counter it. The viable pocket monsters that Pokemon GO players can use against the Elite Raid boss in the fight are as follows:

Kyurem (Black) which knows Dragon Tail and Outrage

Palkia which knows Dragon Tail and Blizzard

Mega Salamence that knows Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Rayquaza that knows Dragon Tail and Outrage

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) that knows Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mega Gardevoir that knows Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Glalie that knows Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow that knows Powder Snow and Weather Ball

