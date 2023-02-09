Pokemon GO Gallade raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Gallade, which evolves from Kirlia, will feature in raid battles during Pokemon GO's Valentine's Day 2023 celebration. The event began on February 8, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It will end on February 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

While Gallade may be an average raid boss, it can still perform with absolute power. Knowing its strengths and weaknesses is of utmost importance for players to succeed in this raid battle. The Pocket Monster possesses such a versatile moveset that even experienced players find it difficult to take it on. Due to its dual typing, it has maximum coverage and very few weaknesses.

Gallade is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO

Gallade is a Pocket Monster with dual typing of Psychic and Fighting. It has a maximum CP of 3497 in Pokemon GO.

Gallade boasts a strong stat spread of 237 Attack, 195 Defense, and 169 Stamina, making it a powerful force within its CP range. Its high attack stat makes it lethal, but its stamina is the biggest hole in its meta. Trainers can take advantage of this shortcoming and counter it with creatures that could drag the fight for a longer period.

Despite being weak to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves, Gallade can resist Fighting and Rock-type attacks effectively. Players are advised to avoid using Pokemon or moves that the creature can easily resist and focus more on its weaknesses.

Pocket Monsters with moves of the same type as their attributes will benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. This can result in additional damage to Gallade because the STAB effect will align with the creature's weaknesses in that type.

Inflicting heavy damage on Gallade using its weaknesses significantly increases the likelihood of winning.

Best Gallade counters in Pokemon GO

By thoroughly understanding Gallade's weaknesses and resistances, Pokemon GO trainers can aim to achieve a solo victory against it. We have prepared a lineup of powerful counters that excel at exploiting its weaknesses and use fewer moves that Gallade can resist.

Here's a list of Pokemon and moves that can significantly damage this Tier 3 Raid Boss:

Giratina Origin: Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Shadow Claw and Shadow Force Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball Rayquaza: Air Slash and Hurricane

Air Slash and Hurricane Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball

Hex and Shadow Ball Gengar: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Honchkrow: Peck and Sky Attack

Peck and Sky Attack Staraptor: Gust and Brave Bird

Gust and Brave Bird Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Charm and Dazzling Gleam Togekiss: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Charm and Dazzling Gleam Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash and Brave Bird

Air Slash and Brave Bird Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball

Snarl and Shadow Ball Trevenant: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

If players dominate Gallade in Pokemon GO raids, they will be able to catch the monster once it is defeated. However, they won't encounter the shiny version of the creature during this Tier 3 raid.

When trainers evolve a Kirlia during the Pokemon GO Valentine's Day event, they will get a Gallade or Gardevoir that knows the Legacy Charge Attack Synchronoise. All Gallade and Gardevoir encountered after the raids will also know Synchronoise. This is a great opportunity for players that want to get their hands on this Legacy Charge Move.

