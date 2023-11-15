Pokemon GO Gothitelle PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Gothitelle was released during Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular event in 2020. This Generation V critter is one of the spotlighted critters in 2023's Fashion Week. In this title, you can catch Gothita and give it 25 Candy to get Gothorita. Feeding the latter 100 Candy will cause it to evolve into Gothitelle.

If you wish to use this Pocket Monster in battles, you should make sure it has the most optimal moves. This article will provide you with attacks Gothitelle can use in different situations.

What moves can Gothitelle learn in Pokemon GO

Gothitelle in the anime (Image via TPC)

The Astral Body Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Confusion

Charm

Gothitelle's Charged Attack options in the game are:

Rock Slide

Psychic

Future Sight

Before moving on to the best moves for Gothitelle for different situations, you should be aware of its elemental typing and stat distribution. This is a Psychic-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it gets the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using attacks of that type only. This also leaves it weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves.

Gothitelle has a base Attack of 176, Defense of 205, and Stamina of 172. In the main series titles, it is used as a support. In Pokemon GO, it can be a defensive pick with the ability to chip down the enemy.

Best PvP moveset for Gothitelle in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Gothitelle for the Great and Ultra League formats of GO Battle League are:

Fast Attack: Confusion

Charged Attack: Psychic + Rock Slide

Considering Gothitelle's stat distribution, it can tank a couple of neutral hits fairly easily. Moreover, while it is on the field, it can do significant chip damage with Confusion — a Psychic-type Fast Attack that deals 4.8 damage per turn (STAB included) and generates three energy per turn. This creature can even exert some shield pressure with its Charged Attacks.

Gothitelle's go-to options in this category are Psychic and Rock Slide. The former deals 102 damage at 55 energy. It also has a 10% chance to lower the opponent's Defense by one stage.

Rock Slide deals 75 damage at 45 energy. This makes it a slightly cheaper attack and can be used to bait shields. This can also provide cover against pesky Bug-types that threaten Gothitelle with super-effective damage.

However, all things considered, this is not the best pick for any format of trainer battles in the game.

Best PvE moveset for Gothitelle in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Gothitelle (Image via TPC)

Gothitelle can be a solid Psychic-type Gym Defender. However, owing to its sub-optimal attack stat, this creature cannot do well as an attacker. The best defensive moveset for the Pocket Monster is Confusion and Psychic. This combination deals 11.78 damage per second and has a total damage output of 336.45.

Best counters to Gothitelle in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Gothitelle in the Great League are:

Galarian Stunfisk

Registeel

Lanturn

Shadow Gligar

Azumarill

In the Ultra League, the following critters are almost always guaranteed to come out on top, given that the conditions are even for the involved entities:

Trevenant

Swampert

Altered Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Cobalion

Gothitelle's shiny form in Pokemon GO has also been released during Fashion Week 2023. Click here to check out all the different ways you can catch it.