Pokemon GO Gourgeist PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Gourgeist was released in Pokemon GO during the second part of the Halloween 2021 event. You can get it by evolving Pumpkaboo, which can be done by trading or feeding the critter 200 Candy. Gourgeist and its pre-evolution have a unique mechanic, where their stats are determined by their size, which can be of four types: small, average, large, and super.

Once you have a Gourgeist in your collection, you might want to use it in Pokemon GO Battles. For that, you must have the ideal moveset. This guide provides an overview of the Pocket Monster's best moves, whether it is for trainer battles or fights against the game's AI.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What moves can Gourgeist learn in Pokemon GO?

Gourgeist best moveset (Image via TPC)

Gourgeist, irrespective of its size, can learn the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Hex

Razor Leaf

The Charged Attakcks this critter can learn are:

Shadow Ball

Seed Bomb

Foul Play

Fire Blast

Poltergeist

All sizes of Gourgeist are Ghost and Grass-type Pocket Monsters, which means they get the benefit of Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when using attacks of these types. Their stat distributions are as follows:

Small

Attack: 171

Defense: 219

Stamina: 146

Average

Attack: 175

Defense: 213

Stamina: 163

Large

Attack: 179

Defense: 206

Stamina: 181

Super

Attack: 182

Defense: 200

Stamina: 198

Best PvP moveset for Gourgeist in Pokemon GO

According to PvPoke user stats, the Large size Gourgeist is best for the Great League, while the Super size version is more suited to the Ultra League format. That said, all the sizes are equally matched when it comes to overall effectiveness.

Here is the recommended moveset for Gourgeist for GO Battle League:

Fast Attack: Hex

Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball

Between Gourgeist's Fast Attack options, Razor Leaf deals more damage per turn, but Hex generates energy at a faster rate of 4 energy per turn. Gourgeist's bulk-based stat distribution means it performs better by exerting greater Charged Attack pressure, which is aided by Hex's quick energy generation. This makes the Ghost-type move the better pick.

When it comes to Charged Attacks, Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball are Gourgeist's go-to options. The former deals 72 damage (STAB included) at 45 energy cost, while the latter deals 120 damage at only 55 energy.

Seed Bomb can be a decent shield baiter if you can get ahead on energy with this Pocket Monster, but in most cases, you should shoot Shadow Ball to maximize damage.

Best PvE moveset for Gourgeist in Pokemon GO

Gourgeist in the anime (Image via TPC)

Gourgeist is not a very good offensive option, whether it is in raids or Gym battles. However, its sufficient bulk makes it a solid option for defending gyms. The recommended moveset for that purpose is:

Fast Attack: Hex

Charged Attack: Shadow Ball

Hex has a damage output of 10 damage per second (DPS), while Shadow Ball deals 40 DPS. This combination of attacks will put many attackers to sleep unless they are Normal or Dark-type creatures.

Best counters to Gourgeist in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Gourgeist in the Great League are:

Bastiodon

Pelipper

Carbink

Scrafty

Registeel

In the Ultra League, the following critters counter Gourgeist the best:

Trevenant

Obstagoon

Walrein

Altered Forme Giratina

Jellicent

That is all you need to know in this Pokemon GO Gourgeist PvP and PvE guide.