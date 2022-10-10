Pokemon GO guide: What is the best team for Master League? (October 2022)

Pokemon GO has many different aspects of gameplay. Some people choose to play the game to collect their favorite creatures and complete the Pokedex. Others team up with a group of their friends to take down menacing Raid Bosses for the opportunity to catch Legendary Pokemon. However, a few play for a different reason.

As many trainers experienced with the franchise will know, catching Pokemon is only half of the series. Players can train their favorites to take on other trainers in online and local battles. PvP (player versus player) has been a staple of the franchise since the first titles and has fittingly made its way into Niantic's spin-off geocaching title.

The battles in Pokemon GO are split into three divisions: Great, Ultra, and Master. While Great and Ultra tend to be the most played, Master tier is where the strongest creatures in the game go to test their mettle. However, many trainers striving for greatness may want to know which monsters are the current top performers.

Top team to use right now in Pokemon GO's Master League

Mewtwo

Mewtwo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The list starts off strong with the original Legendary Pokemon, Mewtwo, which holds some of the highest stats in Pokemon GO. However, unlike Blissey, Xurkitree, and other creatures with high stats that have failed to find their footing in the metagame, Mewtwo's stats are all relatively balanced (with an offensive edge).

Mewtwo's movepool also allows for great customization options. Players can choose to run Shadow Ball, Flamethrower, Ice Beam, Thunderbolt, and many more. This leads to Mewtwo always sitting at the top of tierlists, thanks to its sheer adaptability that makes it a solid choice for whoever has access to one.

Zacian (Hero Forme)

Zacian as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the newest Legendary Pokemon to be added to Pokemon GO, Zacian quickly found its spot in the metagame thanks to its high attack and pure Fairy typing. Having access to Close Combat and the low amount of Poison-types in Master League make for the perfect conditions for Zacian to reign supreme.

The dog of legend from the Galar region will only get better over time, and the release of its Crowned Forme is inevitable. This will add the dominating Steel-typing to a creature many players have felt to be a menace as it is. It will ultimately lead to Zacian Crowned overthrowing Zacian Hero when it gets released.

Giratina (Either Forme)

Giratina as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite many believing that Dialga is the better pick, Giratina offers much more variety in its playstyle, thanks to it having two separate formes. Both share the Ghost and Dragon typing, but the difference is in their stats. The Altered Forme (the one with legs) has better defenses, while the Origin Forme (the snake-like one) is better offensively.

While there is no way to switch the formes, having at least one can help point its trainer towards a favorable team composition. If players have the Origin Giratina, they should build more defensively to balance out their team, and vice versa for the Altered Forme. These are also great choices for all-in offense or damage tanking teams.

With these picks being common in the higher tiers of Pokemon GO's Master League, players should either adapt to this metagame or prepare to take them on. Players can choose to add them to their competitive team, or they can construct an original party fit to counter them.

