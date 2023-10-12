Pokemon GO Harvest Festival 2023: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

The Harvest Festival is a recurring event in Pokemon GO, and usually takes place in October before the game takes its final spooky turn to celebrate Halloween. In 2023, the event will be active from 10 am local time on October 12, 2023, till 8 pm local time on October 17, 2023.

One of the highlights of the event is the debut of the Generation IX Grass and Normal-type critter Smoliv, along with its evolved forms, Dolliv and Arboliva. Many other beloved creatures with plant-based designs will return for the event, and many of them will be available in their shiny forms.

Since shiny hunting is a popular activity in Pokemon GO, you might be wondering about the odds of finding the spotlighted creatures during the event. This guide will provide you with a complete list of all shiny Pocket Monsters available during the event and the chances of running into them.

All shiny Pocket Monsters available during Pokemon GO Harvest Festival 2023, and their shiny odds

1) Bellsprout

Regular and Shiny Bellsprout (Image via TPC)

Shiny Bellsprout can be found in the wild and has a 1-in-512 chance of making an appearance.

2) Exeggcute

Regular and Shiny Exeggcute (Image via TPC)

Shiny Exeggcute will appear in the wild with a 1-in-512 chance.

3) Sunkern

Regular and Shiny Sunkern (Image via TPC)

Shiny Sunkern might appear in the wild during the event. The odds of finding this critter's shiny form is 1-in-512.

4) Wurmple

Regular and Shiny Wurmple (Image via TPC)

Shiny Wurmple is a potential wild spawn during Harvest Festival with shiny odds of 1-in-512.

5) Combee

Regular and Shiny Combee (Image via TPC)

Combee can be found in the wild in the upcoming days and has shiny odds of 1-in-512. Please note that only the female variant can evolve, and that Shiny Vespiqueen will be one of the creatures to look out for in Harvest Festival 2023.

6) Cottonee

Regular and Shiny Cottonee (Image via TPC)

Cottonee can be found in the wild and has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

7) Petilil

Regular and Shiny Petilil (Image via TPC)

Shiny Petilil is one of the latest shiny additions to Pokemon GO. During the Harvest Festival, it can appear in the wild and has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

8) Pumpkaboo

Regular and Shiny Pumpkaboo (Image via TPC)n

Pumkaboo can be encountered in the wild or as a Field Research encounter. In both places, its shiny odds are 1-in-512.

9) Plant Cloak Burmy

Regular and Shiny Plant Cloak Burmy (Image via TPC)

Shiny Plant Cloak Burmy may appear as a Field Research reward. The chances of this happening are 1-in-512.

10) Sand Cloak Burmy

Regular and Shiny Sand Cloak Burmy(Image via TPC)

Encounters with Shiny Sand Cloak Burmy is restricted to Field Research Rewards during Pokemon GO's Harvest Festival 2023, where it has 1-in-512 shiny odds.

11) Trash Cloak Burmy

Regular and Shiny Trash Cloak Burmy (Image via TPC)

Trash Cloak Burmy can be encountered through Field Research only, and has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva will make their Pokemon GO debut during this event, but their shiny forms will not be available immediately.