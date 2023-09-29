Pokemon GO Hisuian Electrode PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Hisuain Electrode, the regional variant of a Kantonian classic, was introduced in Pokemon GO at the GO Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally's start on February 18, 2022. The creature can only be obtained by evolving Hisuian Voltorb, which can be hatched from 7 km Eggs. This process of evolution requires 50 Candy. Once you acquire Hisuain Electrode, you might want to use it in Pokemon GO battles.

Whether it is trainer-versus-trainer combat, Gym battles, or Raids, you would want this critter to have an optimized moveset for the occasion. This article will provide you with a complete overview of the same.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What moves can Hisuian Electrode learn in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Electrode in Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

The Fast Attacks the creature can learn in Niantic's AR-based title are:

Thunder Shock

Tackle

Hisuian Electrode can learn the following Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Wild Charge

Energy Ball

Swift

You should also be aware of the Pocket Monster's elemental type and stats when choosing it in battle. Hisuian Electrode is an Electric and Grass-type creature, which means it gets the benefit of same-type-attack-boost (STAB) when using attacks of these two types. This also leaves the Pokemon weak to Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type attacks.

The Hisuian variant of Electrode has well-rounded stats, with base 176 Attack, 176 Defense, and 155 Stamina. While none of these numbers are outstanding, they give the creature overall coverage.

Best PvP moveset for Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Voltorb evolves into Hisuian Electrode (Image via TPC)

The creature is mostly suited for the Great League format of GO Battle League since it requires massive Candy XL investment to be considered a moderately viable option in the Ultra League.

That said, its moveset remains the same across both formats, which is as follows:

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Charged Attack: Wild Charge and Energy Ball

Thunder Shock is one of the best Electric-type Fast Attacks in the game. It deals only 1.8 damage per turn (STAB included) but generates 4.5 energy every turn. This means Hisuian Electrode can reach its Charged Attacks very fast.

Wild Charge and Energy Ball are Hisuian Electrode's best Charged Attacks. The former deals 120 damage at 45 energy, while the latter dishes out 108 damage at 55 energy. Be careful with Wild Charge, though, since it will debuff your defenses by two stages every time you use it.

Best PvE moveset for Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Electrode's low attack stat makes it a weak attacker for Gym Battles and raids. It doesn't even have a deep HP pool, which would make it a worthy contender as a Gym defender.

That said, if you wish to use the critter in these situations, you should go with the following moveset:

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Charged Attack: Wild Charge

Best counters to Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO

In the Great Leaue Hisuain Electrode performs well against most Water-types and even big-hitters like Registeel and Lickitung, but the creature loses to the following critters:

Galarian Stunfisk

Medicham

Shadow Gligar

Umbreon

Shadow Alolan Sandslash

It is not recommended that you invest resources behind Hisuian Electrode for the Ultra League. You can check out the best teams for the format instead.