Pokemon GO: 5 Kanto Pokemon that will fit perfectly in cities

Pokemon GO's April 2024 revamp has promised updated visuals that will show new environments on the world map and encounter screens including forests, cities, mountains, and more. Additionally, the revamp has promised a rediscovering of the Kanto region and its Pokemon, and that leaves trainers to wonder, which Kanto Pokemon will fit in perfectly in a city setting?

The prospect of "Rediscovering Kanto" according to Niantic's words has led some to suspect that Kantonian creatures in Pokemon GO will be spawning more often based on their suitable in-game biomes, at least temporarily. With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the best Kanto Pokemon that could potentially be included in cities as part of the April 2024 "#RediscoverGO" revamp.

Five Kanto Pokemon that are perfect fits for cities in Pokemon GO's April 2024 revamp

1) Pidgey

Pidgey might be commonplace in Pokemon GO, but it still fits in among the cityscape (Image via Niantic)

Sure, Pidgey is far from the most exciting creature in Pokemon GO, and it appears just about anywhere players look. However, living in a city means the presence of pigeons and other avian critters in most circumstances, making Pidgey a realistic fit for city biomes in Niantic's mobile title. Regardless of whether you are walking through the park or down a city street, Pidgey appearances make sense.

While trainers likely wouldn't go out of their way to catch Pidgey in cities, at least its final evolution Pidgeot has some applications in battle, especially if it Mega Evolves.

2) Eevee

Eevee's appearance in cities in Pokemon GO would suit its game lore to a degree (Image via Niantic)

Throughout several main series Pokemon games, trainers obtain their first Eevee by being gifted them from individuals within cities like Celadon in Kanto, Goldenrod in Johto, and Hearthome in Sinnoh. Given this information, it seems like Eevee would be a perfect pairing with Pokemon GO's cities under its game lore and the fact that it's a popular partner Pokemon among the game series' trainers.

GO fans would be unlikely to object to more opportunities to catch Eevee, especially if they're still working on obtaining all of its evolutions, or at least finding higher-IV Eevees to evolve into battle-viable "Eeveelutions".

3) Chansey

Chansey would be a perfect fit for a city clinic or hospital in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In most cities, it's hardly uncommon to see a clinic or hospital, and what better creature to inhabit the premises in Pokemon GO than Chansey? This Kanto Pokemon has a long-running reputation for healing the sick and caring for the injured thanks to the healing properties of the eggs it carries. Granted, its healing eggs aren't prominent in Niantic's mobile title, but Chansey's lore fits perfectly.

Besides, Chansey remains popular in GO since it can evolve into Blissey, one of the game's most stubborn and durable gym defenders. Even from a gameplay perspective, being able to catch a Chansey in a city with plenty of Pokestops makes plenty of sense.

4) Meowth

Meowth's lore gives it a great fit with cities (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cats, whether stray or domesticated, are a regular occurrence in even smaller cities. For this reason, the Kanto region Normal-type Pokemon Meowth would be a very sensible fit in a city environment. This is further supported by the fact that in the main game series Pokedex, Meowth is often said to be roaming city and town streets at night, collecting shiny objects like coins to add to its collection.

Cities are well-known for having plenty of lost treasures for Meowth to get its paws on, and it's only natural to think that this feline creature would be a perfect fit in any city within Pokemon GO as it is in the game series at large.

5) Grimer

Grimer's attraction to pollution makes it a natural fit for cities (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While there's plenty to love about cities, there's also a less savory side. Specifically, pollution can be a factor in plenty of real-world cities, and which Kanto Pokemon is better suited for that pollution than Grimer? Since this creature is known to consume refuse and the byproducts left over from industry, it isn't a stretch to imagine Grimer popping up in Pokemon GO cities.

A city district with factories or other industrial buildings would likely be the ideal place for a Grimer to thrive if it existed outside of the Pokemon series. Given this information, Grimer could represent the more unpleasant aspects of city exploration in Niantic's mobile title.

