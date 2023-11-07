Pokemon GO Magcargo PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players who have caught a few Slugma or who have traveled around with one as a buddy may have evolved it into Magcargo, a Fire/Rock-type species. As with any evolution, it's only natural for fans to wonder how effective a creature like Magcargo can be in PvE and PvP battles. Put plainly, the Pocket Monster doesn't have the best stats for combat, but it does have some niche uses.

Due to Magcargo's maximum Defense stat, Pokemon GO players can use it as something of a budget defender when engaging in battles, though it doesn't take much to overcome it in most circumstances. Regardless, if trainers are committed to using the creature in battle, they'll want to outfit it with the best possible movesets and be aware of its most dangerous counters.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What are Magcargo's best PvE movesets in Pokemon GO?

Magcargo is best suited in Pokemon GO PvE when used in limited action (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Magcargo's only decent stats in Pokemon GO are defensive, it's best for trainers to hold off on using this creature in raids as an attacker. Be that as it may, Magcargo can still hold down a gym on defense well enough and can perform in a solid capacity against Team GO Rocket grunts.

In these situations, players will want to pick the right combination of Fire- and Rock-type moves for the job. For offense, Rock Throw and Stone Edge will provide the best overall damage output and damage per second while still working great defensively. However, if trainers want to go all-in on defense, they can swap Rock Throw for Incinerate to improve Magcargo's energy gain.

Recommended PvE movesets for Magcargo

Offense - Rock Throw + Stone Edge

- Rock Throw + Stone Edge Defense - Incinerate + Stone Edge

What is Magcargo's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvP?

Magcargo isn't a dominant PvP force, but it has its uses in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Magcargo is more serviceable in Pokemon GO's PvP arenas compared to PvE, it still has a massive weakness, considering it takes 4x damage from Water- and Ground-type attacks. However, if trainers use the creature wisely in a well-formulated team, it can deal some decent damage and shrug off a few attacks thanks to its Defense stat.

Much like in PvE, Incinerate and Stone Edge will serve Magcargo well in PvP when it's used as a defense-oriented fighter. However, it's not a bad idea to pick up a secondary Charged Attack in the form of Overheat. It may have a sizable debuff after being used, but it's the closest thing Magcargo has to a nuke move capable of finishing off unshielded enemies.

Recommended PvP moveset for Magcargo

Incinerate + Stone Edge + Overheat

What are the best counters against Magcargo in Pokemon GO?

Swampert is a matchup nightmare for Magcargo in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously mentioned, Magcargo's greatest shortcoming is the fact that it takes 4x damage from both Water-type and Ground-type attacks. Naturally, this makes Water-type and Ground-type Pokemon natural counters to Magcargo, but trainers can also use Fighting-type and Rock-type moves/Pokemon. They won't deal as much super effective damage, but they'll deal it nonetheless.

In all fairness, it shouldn't take a particularly strong creature to beat Magcargo in most circumstances as long as players are countering it. However, if trainers want the creature out of the way as quickly as possible, they can use the following counterpicks:

Kyogre

Groudon

Garchomp

Rhyperior

Greninja

Swampert

Kingler

Landorus

Excadrill

Samurott

Feraligatr

Empoleon

Clawitzer

Mamoswine

Krookodile

Primarina

Gyarados

Quaquaval

Keldeo

Water-types like Kingler will be more than Magcargo can handle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As long as players are attacking its weaknesses, Magcargo's Defense stats shouldn't keep it in good shape for long. Durable as it is, the Fire/Rock-type creature simply doesn't have the capability to shrug off such intense damage output for long.