Pokemon GO May 22-28 (2023): Rising Shadows, Shiny Shadow Mewtwo, Master Ball debut, and more

The final week of May 2023 in Pokemon GO is all set to be an exciting one. Trainers around the world will be treated to the debut of Master Ball, Shadow Raids, and Shiny Shadow Mewtwo in-game. The Rising Shadows event is already in full swing, with players getting to encounter these potent shadowy threats atop gyms.

The past few months have seen Niantic in hot waters after ignoring the community and offering glitchy items or events. For many players, the company's recent desicions, especially concerning the Remote Raid Pass changes, were contrary to what they would have liked to see going forward with Pokemon GO. The developers will surely wish to win the fans back with the debuting mechanics.

Shiny Shadow Mewtwo, getting a Master Ball, and more in store for Pokemon GO players this week

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research.



Play now to earn yours!



pokemongolive.com/post/masterball The Master Ball: The best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokémon without fail.Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research.Play now to earn yours! The Master Ball: The best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokémon without fail. Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research. Play now to earn yours!pokemongolive.com/post/masterball https://t.co/L8wnvwGoS3

1) Master Ball

The Master Ball is available as a reward from the final chapter of the Season 10 Rising Heroes Let's GO Special Research questline. It's a free Special Research that players can pick up before the season ends on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. The final chapter was made available on Monday, May 22, at 10 am local time.

2) Rising Shadows

The Rising Shadows event began on Monday, May 22, at 10 am local time and will conclude on Sunday, May 28, at 8 pm local time. During this period, players will see multiple Pokemon Gyms around them being overtaken by Team GO Rocket. The nefarious organization will install formidable Shadow Pokemon as Shadow Raid Bosses.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Alert!



We’re receiving reports of



Will Team GO Rocket be unstoppable? Will darkness fall over Gyms worldwide?



It’s up to you,



pokemongolive.com/post/rising-sh… Alert!We’re receiving reports of #ShadowRaids appearing around the world!Will Team GO Rocket be unstoppable? Will darkness fall over Gyms worldwide?It’s up to you, #RisingHeroes . While shadows rise, they also fall. 🚨 Alert! 🚨 We’re receiving reports of #ShadowRaids appearing around the world!Will Team GO Rocket be unstoppable? Will darkness fall over Gyms worldwide?It’s up to you, #RisingHeroes. While shadows rise, they also fall.pokemongolive.com/post/rising-sh… https://t.co/zqwITnmNXh

Shadows Raids are a new type of Raids being introduced in Pokemon GO. There are plenty of new mechanics involved with the same, including Shadow Shards, Purified Gems, and Shadow Raid Bosses getting enraged. Upon defeating these creatures, players will have a chance to capture them.

3) Shiny Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo will be at the helm of 5-star Shadow Raids, starting on Saturday, May 27, at 10 am local time and staying until Sunday, May 28, at 8 pm local time. During this period, Team GO Rocket will be in control of all raids.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Alert! Alert! Team GO Rocket is back, and they’re bringing



Brief yourself on what we’ve learned about Shadow Raid Bosses, Shadow Shards, and Purified Gems here: Alert!Alert!Team GO Rocket is back, and they’re bringing #ShadowRaids to Pokémon GO!Brief yourself on what we’ve learned about Shadow Raid Bosses, Shadow Shards, and Purified Gems here: pokemongolive.com/post/shadow-ra… 🚨 Alert! 🚨 Alert! 🚨 Team GO Rocket is back, and they’re bringing #ShadowRaids to Pokémon GO!Brief yourself on what we’ve learned about Shadow Raid Bosses, Shadow Shards, and Purified Gems here: pokemongolive.com/post/shadow-ra… https://t.co/6MVgvKCnOh

The occasion will also mark the debut of Shiny Shadow Mewtwo, with lucky trainers being able to encounter and catch one.

4) Spotlight & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour showcased Skorupi in the limelight on Tuesday, May 23, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Trainers were also able to enjoy a 2x Evolution XP bonus at the event.

This week's Raid Hour is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. It will feature Regigigas as the 5-star Raid Boss appearing more frequently atop Gyms.

5) GO Battle League

The active GO Battle Leagues in Pokemon GO that players will get to participate in this week are as follows:

May 17 to May 24

Master League [3x Stardust win]

Element Cup: Little Edition [3x Stardust win]

May 24 to June 1

Master League [3x Stardust win]

Catch CUp: Rising Heroes Edition

6) 5-star and Mega Raid Bosses

The 5-star and Mega Raid Boss schedule for this week in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Tapu Fini (5-star Raid boss from May 9 to May 24)

Mega Pinsir (Mega Raid boss from May 11 to May 24)

Regigigas (5-star Raid boss from May 24 to June 1)

Mega Altaria (Mega Raid boss from May 24 to June 1)

Poll : 0 votes