Pokemon GO Medicham raid (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, & more

Set to appear as a Tier 3 Raid Boss, Medicham will collide with Pokemon GO players this December. The dual Fighting and Psychic-type monster has a maximum Combat Power of 1618, which rises to 10,545 on Tier 3 Raids.

Among several fighters that are capable of being a boss on Tier 3 Raids, Medicham is an average-performing Pocket Monster. With an average battle stats of 209 Attack power, 114 Defense power, and 302 Stamina value, this fighter can be conquered by solo players too.

Medicham is said to have the ability to sharpen its sixth sense through meditation, as it can heighten energy inside the body. It can also hide its entire presence by merging itself with fields and mountains. Despite being a 3-star Raid Boss, one can easily beat the Pokemon and add it to their roster.

Below is the information you need to win against Medicham in Pokemon GO raids.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are Medicham's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Medicham performs weakly against three types of attacks in the game, all due to its dual Fighting and Psychic-type traits in Pokemon GO. Attacks of Ghost, Fairy, and Flying-type attributes can inflict up to 160% damage to this 3-Star Raid Boss. Typing disadvantage plays a vital role in such a drastic amount of damage received.

Players need to acknowledge the scope of this Pokemon's type weaknesses and develop an overall strategy to exploit them. Even with the boosted Combat Power, this 3-Star Raid Boss won't pose a notable threat to even beginners, further solidifying that it can be conquered solo.

Exploring Medicham's resistances in Pokemon GO

The aforementioned three types can perform quite well against Medicham, but few other types of moves can be easily resisted. Fighting and Rock-type moves can be easily beaten by this Pokemon during battles.

Both of these moves are resisted by 62.5% by this Pokemon GO monster. While these two types are resisted, players can still use other moves that perform absolutely fine. The best option for anyone would be to avoid these types and only make use of what it is weak against.

Best Medicham counters in Pokemon GO

Extensive analysis of Medicham's weaknesses and resistances can provide the understanding needed to devise a plan against it. Despite its average stats, it certainly performs a lot better as a 3-Star Raid Boss. You will have to carefully prepare a roster of high-level fighters that are proficient in attacks it is weak against and use fewer moves that get resisted.

Pokemon that can perform the same class of attack as its type will get the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) advantage. The STAB potential moves can inflict extra damage on the Raid Boss as the mechanic exploits its weaknesses even further. Using the same type of fighters as Medicham's weaknesses can ensure you win in raid battles.

A list of numerous Pokemon GO monsters that can damage and defeat Medicham as a 3-Star Raid Boss is given below. It consists of counters that can win against it even with its boosted CP.

Moltres - Wing Attack and Sky Attack

- Wing Attack and Sky Attack Gengar - Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

- Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Hoopa Unbound - Astonish and Shadow Ball

- Astonish and Shadow Ball Hoopa Confined - Astonish and Shadow Ball

- Astonish and Shadow Ball Mewtwo - Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

- Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball Rayquaza - Air Slash and Hurricane

- Air Slash and Hurricane Honchkrow - Peck and Sky Attack

- Peck and Sky Attack Chandelure - Hex and Shadow Ball

- Hex and Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina - Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

- Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Yveltal - Gust and Hurricane

- Gust and Hurricane Staraptor - Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Defeating Medicham in Pokemon GO Raids will result in the fighter fainting, which will enable you to capture it. You can get your hands on Shiny Medicham when its spawn and encounter rates increase drastically. Although the special variant has been available on the platform for years now, there are also other ways of obtaining it.

