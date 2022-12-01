Pokemon GO Hariyama Raid guide (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, & more

Hariyama will be appearing as a Tier 3 Raid Boss in the upcoming season of Pokemon GO. The Fighting-type monster has a maximum CP of 3198, which rises to 15,264 in Tier 3 Raids.

Currently, there are several Pokemon capable of being full-fledged Tier 3 Raid Bosses, and Hariyama is just one of those many. Its in-game stats consist of 209 Attack value, 114 Defense value, and 302 Stamina power in battles.

Hariyama is said to practice its straight-arm slaps in numerous locations. A telephone pole could snap in two parts with just a hit of this Pokemon's powerful open-handed, straight-arm punches. Although it is a 3-star Raid Boss, you can still beat it and add it to your collection. Below is every bit of information you will need to raid Hariyama in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are Hariyama's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Hariyama is weak to three different types of moves due to its dual Fighting-type attributes in Pokemon GO. Moves of Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type nature inflict 160% damage to the Tier 3 Raid Boss as they have a type advantage against it.

To build an overall strategy against this Pokemon, one needs to acknowledge the dynamics of its type weaknesses. Even with the CP boost as a 3-Star Raid Boss, you can expect to pull off a win against it. Even solo players can easily conquer the Pokemon.

Exploring Hariyama's resistances in Pokemon GO

Although it is weak to the aforementioned three types, it can still resist numerous types of moves. Pocket monsters that are proficient in Bug, Dark, and Rock-type attacks are easily resisted by Hariyama.

All these three types of moves deal the least damage as this fighter has 62.5% resistance in Pokemon GO. The best course of action for players is to avoid these types of moves while dealing with Hariyama.

Best Hariyama counters in Pokemon GO

With proper knowledge and analysis of Hariyama's weaknesses and resistances, trainers can easily get a solo win against this Tier 3 Raid Boss. Let's take a look at a roster of the highest-level Pokemon that excel at its weaknesses and use fewer moves of the types that it can resist.

Any Pocket Monster that is proficient in the same class of attack as its type attribute will provide access to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. This can provide extra damage to Hariyama as it aligns with its weakness to that specific type. Using any of the Raid Boss' weaknesses deals heavy damage and drastically increases your chances of winning.

Below is a list of numerous Pocket Monsters that can inflict notable damage and wins against Hariyama as a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. This list consists of non-Shadow counters that can take it down with efficiency.

Hoopa (Unbound) - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Deoxys (Attack) - Zen Headbutt and Zap Cannon

- Zen Headbutt and Zap Cannon Azelf - Extrasensory and Future Sight

- Extrasensory and Future Sight Mewtwo - Psycho Cut and Psystrike

- Psycho Cut and Psystrike Alakazam - Psycho Cut and Psychic

- Psycho Cut and Psychic Galarian Articuno - Confusion and Brave Bird

- Confusion and Brave Bird Regigigas - Zen Headbutt and Giga Impact

- Zen Headbutt and Giga Impact Espeon - Confusion and Future Sight

- Confusion and Future Sight Staraptor - Gust and Brave Bird

- Gust and Brave Bird Rayquaza - Air Slash and Hurricane

Defeating Hariyama in Pokemon GO Raids allows you to capture the monster after it faints. You can even get your hands on Shiny Hariyama through other in-game options as the special version has been available on the platform for quite a while now.

The odds of getting a Shiny Hariyama that comes with encountering and evolving a Shiny Makuhita might be relatively low, but this window of opportunity is what shiny collectors might be waiting for.

