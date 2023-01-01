Pokemon GO New Year's 2023: All egg hatches, wild spawns, shiny Pokemon and more

The curtains have been raised on a brand new year, and Pokemon GO players can celebrate in style. Pikachu and Noctowl in a New Year's Hat and Outfit, respectively, graced the event with their first appearance as we rolled into 2023. The occasion also sees a bunch of shiny pocket monsters among the egg hatches, wild encounters, raid bosses, and more.

The last month of 2022 saw the introduction of Keldeo, Mega Glalie, Shiny Bergmite, and more pocket monsters to the popular AR title. The Vivillon family's arrival was also met with a positive response from the Pokemon GO community, especially using postcards to acquire various patterns.

This article jots down all the necessary details regarding pocket monster spawns, egg hatches, and more relating to the New Year's 2023 event in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the New Year's 2023 event's wild spawns, egg hatches, and more in Pokemon GO

The celebratory event in Pokemon GO began on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8 pm local time and is set to run until Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

As mentioned earlier, New Year's 2023 celebrations mark the debut of Pikachu wearing a Party Top Hat and Noctowl wearing a New Year's outfit. The period will also have festive fireworks lighting up the skies, with Niantic hoping that trainers will enjoy the colorful decor.

The wild spawns for the event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Hoothoot that has a New Year's outfit (shiny form is available)

Wurmple that has a Party Hat (shiny form is available)

Pikachu that has a Party Top hat (shiny form is available)

Here are the 7km egg hatches that players can get during the event:

Pichu with a Party Hat (shiny form is available)

Cleffa (shiny form is available)

Igglybuff (shiny form is available)

Togepi (shiny form is available)

Tyrogue (shiny form is available)

Smoochum (shiny form is available)

Elekid (shiny form is available)

Magby (shiny form is available)

Azurill (shiny form is available)

Wynaut (shiny form is available)

The raid bosses available for each tier are as follows:

One-Star Raids: Bulbasaur with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Charmander with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Squirtle with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Pikachu with a Party top hat (shiny form is available), Hoothoot with a New Year's outfit (shiny form is available)

Bulbasaur with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Charmander with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Squirtle with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Pikachu with a Party top hat (shiny form is available), Hoothoot with a New Year's outfit (shiny form is available) Three-Star Raids: Raticate with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Nidorino with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Gengar with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Wobbuffet with a Party Hat (shiny form is available)

Raticate with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Nidorino with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Gengar with a Party Hat (shiny form is available), Wobbuffet with a Party Hat (shiny form is available) Five-Star Raids: Reshiram (shiny form is available). It knows Fusion Flare

Reshiram (shiny form is available). It knows Fusion Flare Mega-Star Raids: Mega Steelix (shiny form is available)

